India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaFIR Against Chandrashekhar Azad In Rape Case? Delhi Court Gives Police More Time

FIR Against Chandrashekhar Azad In Rape Case? Delhi Court Gives Police More Time

Chandrashekhar Azad is the national president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). He is also the chief and co-founder of the Bhim Army.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted the Delhi Police time till October 23 to complete its investigation into a case related to a demand for registration of an FIR against Uttar Pradesh's Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

The Delhi Police had sought an additional two months from the court to complete the investigation. The police told the court that documents received in connection with the case are yet to be verified. The matter will now be heard on October 23.

The case concerns allegations made by a woman against Chandrashekhar Azad. She has alleged that Azad established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and subjected her to mental and emotional exploitation and cheating.

The complainant approached the court seeking registration of an FIR against Chandrashekhar Azad. She has alleged that she was deceived on the assurance that he would marry her.

The woman had earlier also filed an online/written complaint with the National Commission for Women and raised the allegations through social media platforms.

The Delhi Police is currently investigating the matter.

Police Given Time Till October 23 To Complete Probe

According to media reports, the woman has alleged that Chandrashekhar Azad, the Nagina MP and national president of the Azad Samaj Party, kept her under the impression that he would marry her for a long period, called her to hotels and established physical relations with her.

She has also alleged mental and emotional exploitation.

The Rouse Avenue Court has now given the Delhi Police time till October 23 to complete its investigation into the matter.

Who Is Chandrashekhar Azad?

Chandrashekhar Azad is the national president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). He is also the chief and co-founder of the Bhim Army.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Azad was elected as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina parliamentary constituency.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Chandrashekhar Azad DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row
‘SC Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI's Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row
India
Chhattisgarh Forests To Get Global Eco-Tourism Push, CM Sai Explores Singapore Model
Chhattisgarh Forests To Get Global Eco-Tourism Push, CM Sai Explores Singapore Model
India
Who Is Neha Bora? JNU Research Scholar At Forefront Of Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Who Is Neha Bora? JNU Research Scholar At Forefront Of Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
PM Modi Holds Talks With Swiss President Parmelin On Trade, Investment And Critical Technologies
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Swiss President Guy Parmelin In New Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget