FIR Against Chandrashekhar Azad In Rape Case? Delhi Court Gives Police More Time

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted the Delhi Police time till October 23 to complete its investigation into a case related to a demand for registration of an FIR against Uttar Pradesh's Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

The Delhi Police had sought an additional two months from the court to complete the investigation. The police told the court that documents received in connection with the case are yet to be verified. The matter will now be heard on October 23.

The case concerns allegations made by a woman against Chandrashekhar Azad. She has alleged that Azad established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage and subjected her to mental and emotional exploitation and cheating.

The complainant approached the court seeking registration of an FIR against Chandrashekhar Azad. She has alleged that she was deceived on the assurance that he would marry her.

The woman had earlier also filed an online/written complaint with the National Commission for Women and raised the allegations through social media platforms.

The Delhi Police is currently investigating the matter.

Police Given Time Till October 23 To Complete Probe

According to media reports, the woman has alleged that Chandrashekhar Azad, the Nagina MP and national president of the Azad Samaj Party, kept her under the impression that he would marry her for a long period, called her to hotels and established physical relations with her.

She has also alleged mental and emotional exploitation.

The Rouse Avenue Court has now given the Delhi Police time till October 23 to complete its investigation into the matter.

Who Is Chandrashekhar Azad?

Chandrashekhar Azad is the national president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). He is also the chief and co-founder of the Bhim Army.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Azad was elected as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina parliamentary constituency.