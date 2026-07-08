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English NewsNewsIndia'Financial terrorist': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slams KCR over Kaleshwaram project

'Financial terrorist': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slams KCR over Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition BRS, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao and others are “financial terrorists” who indulged in corruption in the Kaleshwaram projec.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition BRS, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son K T Rama Rao and others are “financial terrorists” who indulged in corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking at a power-point presentation on irrigation projects for ruling Congress leaders on Tuesday evening, Reddy challenged Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, to attend a special joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council, saying the government is ready for a debate on Kaleshwaram.

The government is ready to convene the Assembly session whenever KCR desires, and it is prepared to hold a joint session for a comprehensive discussion on the project, he said.

He also demanded that KCR write a letter to the Assembly speaker and finalise the date.

Taking strong exception to BRS’ allegations that the Congress government was deliberately ignoring the Kaleshwaram project, Reddy said the previous BRS regime imposed a debt burden of Rs 8.21 lakh crore on the state.

The Pranahita-Chevella project, designed earlier with an expenditure of Rs 38,000 crore, has been redesigned as the Kaleshwaram project worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore, and payments to the tune of Rs 1.02 lakh crore were made (to the contractors) by the BRS government, he said.

However, the Kaleshwaram project “collapsed” during the tenure of the BRS government itself, he said.

“This is destruction. In English, it is called financial terrorist. Terrorism is of different types. KCR, his son KTR and (nephew) T Harish Rao are financial terrorists. They not only looted Telangana’s economic roots, but also caused destruction," Reddy said.

The chief minister highlighted the National Dam Safety Authority's (NDSA) preliminary report during the BRS’ tenure, which said the barrage was damaged due to poor quality, lack of maintenance, and failure to adhere to regulations.

Kaleshwaram is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari River in Bhupalpally district.

Damage to the barrages of the project, built during the previous BRS regime, was a major issue during the 2023 Assembly elections. PTI SJR ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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