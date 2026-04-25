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HomeNewsIndiaFilmed while bathing, two teenage girls attempt suicide in UP

Filmed while bathing, two teenage girls attempt suicide in UP

Banda (UP), Apr 24 (PTI): Two teenage girls allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after they were filmed by some individuals while bathing in the Yamuna river, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 12:52 AM (IST)

Banda (UP), Apr 24 (PTI): Two teenage girls allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after they were filmed by some individuals while bathing in the Yamuna river, police said.

The incident took place in the Pahari police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said a memo was received from the Pahari community health centre (CHC) stating that two girls, aged 16 and 17, had consumed poison.

By the time police reached the CHC, the two had been referred to the district hospital in Karwi. They were subsequently transferred to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda for advanced treatment, he said.

While being brought to the hospital, the girls told police that they were bathing in the Yamuna on Thursday, when some individuals clicked photos and filmed videos of them. The girls were scolded by their families over the incident. Distressed by this, the two consumed poison, Singh said.

The SP said three police teams have been deployed to investigate the matter.

The first team has been assigned to oversee the girls' treatment, the second is coordinating with their family members and the third is actively searching for those who filmed the girls, the officer said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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