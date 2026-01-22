Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWhy Is Feroze Gandhi’s 88-Year-Old Driving Licence In The spotlight? Probe Demand Explained

Why Is Feroze Gandhi’s 88-Year-Old Driving Licence In The spotlight? Probe Demand Explained

UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh raised questions over how such a personal document ended up with someone outside the family.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A political controversy has broken out after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was presented with what was claimed to be his great-grandfather Feroze Gandhi’s driving licence during his visit to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The development triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, with Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh questioning the authenticity of the document and demanding a formal probe. The licence, said to have been issued in 1938, was handed over publicly, adding fuel to a debate over its origin, legality and political intent.

How The Licence Surfaced During Rahul’s Visit

Rahul Gandhi was on a tour of his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli. On the second day of the visit, Vikas Singh, associated with the organising committee of the Rae Bareli Premier League, handed him the licence on stage.

Vikas Singh claimed the document had surfaced years ago when his father-in-law found it unexpectedly during a programme. He said the licence was preserved by his father-in-law and later by his mother-in-law, before being handed over to Rahul Gandhi during the current visit.

Congress sources said Rahul became emotional after receiving the licence and immediately informed his mother Sonia Gandhi via WhatsApp. He also thanked Vikas Singh publicly for returning the document.

BJP Questions Authenticity

Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh raised questions over how such a personal document ended up with someone outside the family. He said a driving licence is typically a private possession that should remain with the individual or legal heirs, making its sudden appearance “suspicious”.

He demanded verification of whether the document is genuine and valid, and a clear explanation of how it came into the possession of the person who handed it over. The minister also suggested the episode could have been used to turn Rahul Gandhi’s Rae Bareli tour into a “political event”.

Dinesh Pratap Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi through a Facebook post, questioning whether the issue was raised to mislead people and gain cheap popularity. He asked why, if the licence was found in someone’s home, it was not returned to the heirs earlier. He further sought clarity on whether the document was legally issued or forged.

The licence is claimed to be 88 years old, issued in 1938. The minister’s demand has now put the focus on whether authorities will initiate any verification process.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Feroze Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Feroze Gandhi Driving Licence
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
World
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace’ At Davos, World Leaders Sign The Charter
News
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
10 Army Personnel Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in J&K’s Doda
Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget