Fencing Begins Along India-Bangladesh Border In Siliguri After Land Transfer To BSF: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fencing work begins on India-Bangladesh border after land handover.

West Bengal government transferred 27 km land to BSF.

Project aims to enhance border surveillance and security infrastructure.

Local residents express relief, call it a national security measure.

Fencing work has begun along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Thursday.

Visuals from the area showed fencing and groundwork activities underway following the long-pending transfer of land to the border guarding force.

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal | Visuals from the border town of Phansidewa, where fencing has started after the West Bengal government handed over 27 km of land to Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the India-Bangladesh border. (21.05) pic.twitter.com/iohAO9yixD — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Officials said the project is expected to strengthen surveillance capabilities and improve security infrastructure along the sensitive international border.

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state government had approved the transfer of land required for border fencing and related BSF infrastructure.

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Residents Welcome Move

Local residents expressed relief over the beginning of fencing work, describing it as a long-awaited step toward improving security in the border region.

"This is a border area where there was no security before. The environment here was so horrific before that I cannot describe it. Before, we couldn't even raise cows here. Raising cows was the same as surrendering ourselves to the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. This was a matter of security not only for West Bengal but for the entire country. Today, we feel that thanks to the efforts of the new government and the new Chief Minister, we are safe," resident Anil Ghosh said.

Another resident, Narayan Saha, said villagers had demanded fencing for years.

"We congratulate this government on the success and prosperity of the village, because we, living in a border area, have been relieved of so many hardships. We had asked for border fencing, but it wasn't done for some reason. Today, with Suvendu Adhikari taking over, the BSF has been given a free hand within 10 days. All of us villagers are filled with joy. The villagers are very happy. They feel like now they can breathe freely. We can sleep peacefully," he told ANI.

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‘Matter Of National Security’

Another local resident, Shivam Modak, termed the development an important national security measure.

"This is a matter of great joy. The 27 kilometres of land the government has given the BSF gives us a sigh of relief. Previously, we felt very insecure because of the problem of animosity, because who could do what at any time. This is a matter of national security. We had requested this many times, but were told that the previous state government was not providing land," Modak said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had alleged that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government did not cooperate in handing over land required for border fencing, which he claimed had affected security arrangements in the region.

According to the state government, the decision to transfer land was taken during the first Cabinet meeting of the new administration, with the process to be completed within 45 days before formal handover to the Ministry of Home Affairs for BSF operations.