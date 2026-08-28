Father, son killed in road accident near Delhi's Surajmal Stadium in Nangloi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI): A 73-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Surajmal Stadium in Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Ram Sujan Sharma and his son Vishwas Sharma, were returning home to Kirari Suleman Nagar after closing their shop in Shastri Nagar when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the incident took place around midnight when an unidentified vehicle hit the vehicle in which the duo was travelling near Surajmal Stadium. The impact left both seriously injured and they were declared dead after they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

On receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and found the two victims. Their mobile phones and documents were used to establish their identities and contact their family members.

The bodies were sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and were later handed over to the family, the police said.

Ram Sujan Sharma and Vishwas Sharma lived with their family in the Kirari Suleman Nagar area.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area is being examined to trace the vehicle and its driver, the police said. PTI BM KSS KSS

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