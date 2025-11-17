RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday expressed deep anguish over the alleged humiliation of his sister, Rohini Acharya, calling the incident “utterly unbearable” and warning of severe consequences for those responsible for causing the family feud.

“Yesterday’s incident shook me to the core. What happened to me, I tolerated it… but the insult my sister faced is absolutely unbearable," he said in a statement from the JJD’s Instagram handle.

He then went on to warn "jaichands" (traitors), saying that the people of Bihar will never forgive those who attack and break apart families.

“Ever since I heard that my sister Rohini was threatened with a slipper, the hurt in my heart has turned into fire. When the emotions of the masses are wounded, the dust clouding one’s judgement is also removed. These few faces have even clouded Tejashwi’s judgement. The consequences of this injustice will be extremely grave. The reckoning of time is always harsh," he added.

Tej Pratap then issued an appeal to his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, asking him to just "give a signal" and the people of Bihar "will bury these traitors in the ground."

“Father, just give one signal. Just one gesture from you, and the people of Bihar themselves will bury these traitors in the ground. This fight is not of any party – it is a fight for the honour of the family, the dignity of a daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar," he wrote.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Family Feud

The statement comes amid ongoing tension within the RJD following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections, and Rohini’s public airing of grievances over alleged mistreatment by family and party members.

A day after RJD's massive setback in Bihar polls, Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced that she was quitting politics and "disowning" her family. She alleged that she was thrown out, abused, and even hit with a slipper, and blamed her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez for it.

Later, in a string of posts, Rohini, who once donated her kidney to her father, said her kidney was called "dirty". “I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in… To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there’s a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she said in a post on X.

Tej Pratap, who was expelled from the party and his family earlier this year, had also called Sanjay Yadav a “Jaichand" and blamed him for his estrangement from the family.