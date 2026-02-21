Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
FASTag, UPI Only? NHAI Considers Ending Cash At Toll Booths

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering discontinuing cash payments at highway toll plazas from April 1, 2026, making digital modes such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandatory.

Once implemented, all toll payments at National Highway fee plazas would be processed exclusively through digital platforms.

Move Towards A Fully Digital Tolling Ecosystem

According to NHAI, the proposal to eliminate cash transactions across National Highway fee plazas nationwide is aimed at creating a fully digital tolling ecosystem.

The authority said the measure would consolidate gains made under Electronic Toll Collection and enhance the efficiency and reliability of fee plaza operations.

Faster Movement, Less Congestion

The transition is expected to improve ‘Ease of Commuting’ for highway users by increasing lane throughput, reducing congestion at toll plazas, and ensuring greater consistency and transparency in transactions.

In recent years, FASTag penetration has crossed 98 per cent, significantly reshaping toll collection practices. Currently, a majority of toll payments are processed electronically through RFID-enabled FASTag stickers affixed to vehicles, enabling seamless and contactless movement.

Additionally, UPI facilities have been operationalised at National Highway toll plazas, offering instant and accessible digital payment options to commuters across the country.

Existing Fee Rules And Digital Incentives

Under National Highway fee rules, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid and functional FASTag are required to pay twice the applicable user fee if payment is made in cash. In contrast, users opting to pay through UPI are charged 1.25 times the applicable user fee for their vehicle category.

These steps have collectively reduced reliance on cash and advanced the digitisation of the tolling framework.

Operational Efficiency At Over 1,150 Plazas

Plaza-level assessments indicate that cash payments contribute to congestion, longer waiting times during peak hours, and transaction-related disputes.

A complete shift to digital-only payments, NHAI said, would strengthen operational efficiency, improve traffic management, minimise delays, and enhance the overall experience for users at more than 1,150 fee plazas across National Highways and Expressways nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will cash payments be discontinued at NHAI toll plazas?

NHAI is considering discontinuing cash payments at highway toll plazas from April 1, 2026. After this date, only digital modes will be accepted.

What digital payment methods will be mandatory for toll payments?

Digital modes such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be mandatory for all toll payments. These platforms will be used exclusively for processing transactions.

What is the main goal of shifting to a fully digital tolling ecosystem?

The aim is to consolidate gains from Electronic Toll Collection, enhance efficiency, and improve the reliability of fee plaza operations. This will also create a more transparent system.

How will a fully digital tolling system benefit commuters?

Commuters will experience 'Ease of Commuting' with increased lane throughput and reduced congestion. This also ensures greater consistency and transparency in transactions.

What are the current rules for vehicles without a FASTag or using cash/UPI?

Vehicles without a functional FASTag paying in cash must pay double the user fee. Those using UPI pay 1.25 times the applicable user fee.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
NHAI Toll Booths FASTag UPI Only NHAI Considers Ending Cash At Toll Booths No Cash At Tolls
