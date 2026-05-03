Farooq Abdullah, Mirwaiz recall contributions of Kashmiri Pandits at book launch on veteran doctor's life

Srinagar, May 2 (PTI): In a first, three-time Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared a stage here on Saturday, both recalling the contributions of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley's social fabric.

They were attending an event to mark the release of 'Healer in Exile' -- a book on the life of prominent neurologist Dr Sushil Razdan, penned by his son Sachin Razdan.

Both the leaders recalled Dr Razdan's contribution to healthcare in the Valley.

Addressing the event, Abdullah appreciated Dr Razdan's efforts, saying he has never closed his doors for anyone.

"No matter how long the queues were, he always met them with love and sincerity," he said, recalling the kind-hearted nature of the physician.

The former chief minister urged the veteran doctor, who is based in Jammu, to return and settle in the Valley.

Abdullah apologised to Kashmiri Pandits for not standing with them during the exodus of 1990, but asserted that Muslims were not responsible for the migration of the community from the Valley.

"I want to apologise to the community. In 1947, raiders from Pakistan came, but we stood firm and raised the slogan 'Beware, we Kashmiris are ready'. But, we forgot this when another storm came (1990 exodus). I myself was the chief minister then. Did we stand up for them (Kashmiri Pandits) at that time? Did we try to stop them (assailants)? No," Abdullah said.

He said the new generations of Kashmiri Pandits believe that Kashmiri Muslims drove them out of their homes, "but that is not true".

"Those who come here from outside even now (infiltrators), want us to become theirs, but God willing, we were never Pakistanis, and nor shall we ever be. Keep this in mind. They think they will succeed, but I want to tell them, we will die, but we will not let them set foot here." Abdullah also called upon people to wipe out hatred from their hearts, saying those who encourage hatred are only furthering Pakistan-founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory.

He said the people of Kashmir never accepted Jinnah's assertion.

The former chief minister said to realise the dream of a developed India, people must uphold the tenet of 'unity in diversity'.

"India can prosper only when we are together, live together, grow together, and love each other. We must never leave this path," he said, asserting that the country's greatest strength lies in its diversity and the commitment to protect it.

He said Kashmir pledged to walk the path of 'unity in diversity' when it chose to remain with India.

"Slogans of 'Allahu Akbar (God is great)' were raised too, but we did not choose that path. We took the path of Gandhi, and we still aspire to walk that path. We must revive the teachings of Gandhi," he said.

Saying the biggest tragedy of the nation today is mistrust, Abdullah claimed there has been mistrust between Delhi and Kashmir since 1947, and it needs to end.

"Until we do not end this mistrust, we will never move forward," he said, praying to Almighty not to take him until the nation has returned to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the veteran neurologist, Abdullah, a trained doctor himself, commended Dr Razdan's healing hands and kind demeanour, also recalling the contributions his father, Sat Lal Razdan, to the education sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the occasion celebrates a life committed to the service of people.

"We all have come together to celebrate a personality, a life whose mission is service, humanity and kindness. Despite the situation, he (Dr Razdan) maintained a relation with the people here and provided healthcare to people affectionately," the Mirwaiz said.

Pointing to the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, the chief cleric of Kashmir said those who cure people become vehicles of God's blessing.

"When we see the life of Dr Razdan, he regarded medical profession as worship. I have also time and again troubled Doctor Sahib, sending him patients. When they used to return, they would say that half of their pain would evaporate when Doctor Sahib talked to them with love and kindness. This is his greatest virtue," he said.

Mirwaiz said Dr Razdan is like family to him and he known his father too, as he had once taught him.

"There is a huge contribution of his father to our education. I have taken lessons from him in my Class 9 and 10. I still remember him. I also take this opportunity to remember and recall the contributions of hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit teachers and their service to the community," the Mirwaiz said. PTI SSB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)