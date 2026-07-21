Farmers March To Delhi Against Proposed India-US Trade Deal: Here's What They Want

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farmers from Punjab, Haryana march against India-US trade deal.

Police deployed, farmers stopped at Haryana-Punjab border points.

Farmers fear cheap US imports will harm domestic agriculture.

A day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have begun marching towards the national capital to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat under the banner of the 'Desh Bachao Morcha' is scheduled to be held at Delhi's Kisan Ghat on Tuesday. Farmer leaders had earlier said participants from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh would attend the gathering.

Two groups of farmers, one from Haryana and another from Punjab, have set out for Delhi.

Police Step Up Security At Border Points

The Punjab group was stopped by the police at the Shambhu border, while a blockade has also been put in place at Khanauri. Both Shambhu and Khanauri serve as entry points from Punjab into Haryana, where prohibitory orders are currently in force, HT reported.

Meanwhile, two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of the Haryana Police were deployed at the Panipat toll plaza on National Highway-44 to stop a group of Haryana farmers who had started a foot march to Delhi from Karnal.

Why Are Farmers Protesting?

Farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, say allowing cheaper agricultural imports from the United States could have a serious impact on Indian farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers and small traders.

The groups argue that highly subsidised American agricultural products could enter the Indian market, reduce domestic crop prices and adversely affect rural incomes. They contend that Indian farmers, who receive significantly lower government support than their US counterparts, would find it difficult to compete.

According to the protesting unions, the proposed agreement could eventually extend beyond agricultural commodities to sectors such as dairy, industry, digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights and services.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Rahul, Priyanka Detained As Police Crack Down On Congress Protest Outside PM Residence

The unions have urged the Centre to withdraw the proposed India-US trade agreement and safeguard the interests of farmers and ordinary citizens.

Centre Says Farm Interests Will Not Be Compromised

The Centre has maintained that India's agricultural interests will not be compromised during the negotiations and that sensitive farm products have been kept out of the proposed agreement.

Opposition to the trade deal has intensified in recent months. Farmer groups in Punjab have organised motorcycle rallies, while thousands of farmers across the country last month burnt symbolic copies of the proposed agreement, alleging that it would weaken India's farm sector.

Government Reiterates Its Position

Union government officials have repeatedly stated that India will not sacrifice its core agricultural interests to conclude the trade agreement. The Centre has also said safeguards will be built into any final pact to protect domestic farmers.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has previously said that India will not implement any agreement unless it benefits the country and its stakeholders.

According to the government, the proposed trade deal should create opportunities for businesses, farmers, workers and consumers without compromising India's key interests.

ALSO READ: Patna On Alert After Bomb Threats To CM Residence, Secretariat And Schools