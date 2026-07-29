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English NewsNewsIndiaFarmers Divided Over Government Decision, Protest Continues At Baan Ganga Chowk

Farmers Divided Over Government Decision, Protest Continues At Baan Ganga Chowk

Written By : Ambuj Pandey |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 10:21 PM (IST)

Farmer organisations have failed to reach a consensus following the government's announcement, with differences emerging among various groups over the decision.

According to the information available, around half of the farmer organisations have expressed support for the government's decision, while the remaining groups have opposed it.

Protest Continues At Baan Ganga Chowk

Despite the divisions, farmers have gathered at Baan Ganga Chowk to continue their protest.

Police Stop Protesters

Police have deployed dumpers to prevent the protesting farmers from moving ahead.

 
 
 

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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