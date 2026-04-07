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HomeNewsIndiaFarmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath

Farmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the farmer registry will serve as a crucial tool to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach farmers in a transparent and time-bound manne.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:28 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the farmer registry will serve as a crucial tool to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach farmers in a transparent and time-bound manner.

According to an official statement, the chief minister directed that the farmer registry be integrated with all agriculture and related departmental schemes so that registered farmers get priority access to procurement of wheat, pulses and oilseeds, along with benefits such as seeds, fertilisers, crop protection chemicals and farm equipment.

During a review meeting, Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the registry process across all districts in a campaign mode.

He said special camps should be organised at every gram panchayat to resolve issues related to registration and ensure maximum participation of farmers.

The chief minister also stressed that all farmers, irrespective of the size of their land holdings, should be encouraged to enrol in the registry to avail the full range of benefits.

He directed officials from revenue, agriculture and other concerned departments to work in coordination to implement the initiative effectively.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Chief Secretary S P Goyal, Chief Knowledge Officer to the Government of India Rajeev Chawla, Agriculture Principal Secretary Ravindra, Revenue Principal Secretary Aparna U, and Agriculture Director Pankaj Tripathi, among others. PTI KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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