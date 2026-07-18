Faridabad: Two minor brothers booked for sexual assault of nine-year-old girl

Faridabad, Jul 17 (PTI): Two minor boys were booked for an alleged penetrative sexual assault on a nine-year-old girl at their residence in Faridabad, police said on Friday.

A cab driver living in the NIT area here "adopted" a girl child as he had two sons and apparently wanted a daughter, police said. The child was the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver he knew, and the girl was taken to stay with the family for nine days, according to her father.

After returning, she told her parents that the man's two sons had gang-raped her, police said.

She also allegedly revealed that the cab driver and his wife assaulted her.

"Following a complaint, a medical examination of the victim was conducted. After counselling of the victim, an FIR was registered against the two siblings under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act on June 14 at the NIT police station," SHO Mahabir Singh said.

Police also said the medical examination conducted by a board of doctors at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital did not confirm rape, but asserted that final conclusion in any sexual offense case cannot be drawn solely based on a medical report.

A senior investigating officer said that in many instances, even in the absence of medical evidence, other circumstantial evidence, the victim's statement, and other proofs play a crucial role.

"We are meticulously examining every aspect of the case. The two accused individuals are also minors, aged 12 and 13. We will now question both of them in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee. A further investigation is underway, and it would be premature to draw any conclusions.

"Further legal action will be taken only after examining all scientific, medical, and circumstantial evidence. Meanwhile, the victim's statement has also been incorporated into the investigation as crucial evidence," the officer added. PTI COR PRK

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