Faridabad Terror Bust: Al-Falah University Lab Under Probe For RDX, Explosives Link

In one of the largest counter-terror operations in recent years, security agencies have seized nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives and weapons during coordinated raids across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, exposing what investigators describe as a “white-collar terror network” linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).



The operation began after threatening posters bearing JeM’s name surfaced in Srinagar’s Bunpora Nowgam area on October 19, prompting police to register a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act. Investigators soon uncovered a web of radicalised professionals and students allegedly in contact with overseas handlers through encrypted messaging apps.



Authorities said the network used charitable fronts, academic platforms, and university circles to raise funds, recruit members, and transport explosive materials across states.

Muzamil Shakeel's Arrest

A major breakthrough came with the arrest of Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a 35-year-old medical professional from Pulwama, who was teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, as per a report on Times of India. Shakeel, who headed the university hospital’s emergency wing, was allegedly coordinating logistics for the terror module. A search of his residence led to the recovery of 12 suitcases and a bucket filled with explosives, 20 timers, batteries, remote controls, five kilograms of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set.



Further raids in Faridabad’s Dehar Colony on Monday uncovered an additional 2,563 kilograms of explosive and flammable material, including ammonium nitrate, detonators, and chemical precursors used in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Officials also seized multiple firearms, among them a Chinese pistol, a Beretta pistol, an AK-56 rifle, and a Krinkov rifle, along with ammunition.

Security agencies are now tracking the network’s financial and communication trails, suspecting cross-border coordination. More arrests are likely as the probe expands into academic and professional networks across North India.



ALSO READ: Families Of J&K Youths Held In Delhi Red Fort Blast Deny Links, Say ‘Our Car Is At Home’