Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFaridabad Terror Bust: Al-Falah University Lab Under Probe For RDX, Explosives Link

Faridabad Terror Bust: Al-Falah University Lab Under Probe For RDX, Explosives Link

A major breakthrough came with the arrest of Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a 35-year-old medical professional from Pulwama, who was teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In one of the largest counter-terror operations in recent years, security agencies have seized nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives and weapons during coordinated raids across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, exposing what investigators describe as a “white-collar terror network” linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

The operation began after threatening posters bearing JeM’s name surfaced in Srinagar’s Bunpora Nowgam area on October 19, prompting police to register a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act. Investigators soon uncovered a web of radicalised professionals and students allegedly in contact with overseas handlers through encrypted messaging apps.

Authorities said the network used charitable fronts, academic platforms, and university circles to raise funds, recruit members, and transport explosive materials across states.

Muzamil Shakeel's Arrest

A major breakthrough came with the arrest of Dr. Muzamil Shakeel, a 35-year-old medical professional from Pulwama, who was teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, as per a report on Times of India. Shakeel, who headed the university hospital’s emergency wing, was allegedly coordinating logistics for the terror module. A search of his residence led to the recovery of 12 suitcases and a bucket filled with explosives, 20 timers, batteries, remote controls, five kilograms of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set.

Further raids in Faridabad’s Dehar Colony on Monday uncovered an additional 2,563 kilograms of explosive and flammable material, including ammonium nitrate, detonators, and chemical precursors used in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Officials also seized multiple firearms, among them a Chinese pistol, a Beretta pistol, an AK-56 rifle, and a Krinkov rifle, along with ammunition.
Security agencies are now tracking the network’s financial and communication trails, suspecting cross-border coordination. More arrests are likely as the probe expands into academic and professional networks across North India.

ALSO READ: Families Of J&K Youths Held In Delhi Red Fort Blast Deny Links, Say ‘Our Car Is At Home’

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Red Fort Blast: Pulwama’s Umar and Tariq Deny Buying Haryana-Registered i20, Family Claims Innocence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget