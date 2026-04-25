Family of man arrested for allegedly working for Pak criminals, ISI denies links to terror outfits

Lucknow/Meerut (UP), Apr 24 (PTI): The family of a man arrested for allegedly working with Pakistani handlers, including the ISI, said he was "mentally unstable" and has no connection with any terrorist organisation.

However, they added that if he was found to have any links, strictest action should be taken against him and that the family will sever all ties.

Meerut resident Tushar Chauhan alias Hizbullah Ali Khan and Delhi resident Sameer Khan were arrested on Thursday from Noida for acting on the instructions of Pakistani gangsters and radical YouTubers and "planning a major disruptive act".

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) made the arrests while investigating the presence of Pakistani sleeper cells created through social media.

Tushar's father, Shailendra Chauhan, however, said he spent most of his time on his mobile phone and that he was mentally unstable. He said that the authorities recovered only a mobile phone from his son's possession, and nothing else.

The family members also said that they were unaware if Tushar had changed his religion or when he adopted the name "Hizbullah".

The family also said that Tushar was arrested over a religious comment on social media and suspected that someone linked to that case may be trying to frame him in this case.

On Thursday, ADGP (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the ATS had initiated a probe following intelligence inputs regarding sleeper cells created through Instagram and other social media platforms.

During the investigation, it emerged that Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt and radical Pakistani YouTubers, allegedly acting on instructions from the ISI, were attempting to radicalise Indian youths and entice them with financial incentives to disturb internal peace and communal harmony, he said in a statement.

"They were encouraging Indian youths to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations and carry out terrorist attacks as per their directions. They were also instigating them to target certain individuals who had left Islam, using sophisticated weapons," he said.

Police said a pistol, five cartridges and a knife were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary interrogation, Tushar allegedly confessed that he had come in contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jatt through Instagram, and later communicated with them via voice and video push-to-talk calls.

To gain Bhatti's trust, Chauhan allegedly created Instagram accounts in his name, one of which was blocked, after which he made another account and obtained Bhatti's phone number to establish direct contact, Yash said.

He further said Bhatti had allegedly asked Chauhan to carry out grenade attacks on targeted individuals and assured him that sophisticated weapons would be provided. Chauhan was promised Rs 50,000 in advance and Rs 2.5 lakh after completing the task, along with an offer to facilitate travel to Pakistan via Dubai, the officer added.

According to the ADG, Chauhan also claimed that Bhatti had mentioned that three ISI agents would assign targets.

Chauhan had contacted Sameer through Instagram, and both were allegedly preparing to carry out activities as directed by their handlers, including reconnaissance of targets, Yash said. PTI ABN COR NAV SKY SKY

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