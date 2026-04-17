False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI): A woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, with police saying the allegation arose during an ongoing property dispute in the family, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the matter came to light on April 11 when Govindpuri police station received three PCR calls regarding a dispute at a house in Tughlakabad Extension.

"The calls, made by a woman, her brother and their father, alleged house-breaking and theft. However, an inquiry found the issue to be a civil property dispute," the officer said.

The following day, the woman approached police alleging that her father had molested her minor daughter.

Police said she initially delayed giving a statement and later submitted a written complaint but refused to produce the child at the police station.

"A police team, including a woman investigating officer, subsequently visited the residence and examined the child," the officer said.

During interaction before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the minor categorically denied any inappropriate conduct by her grandfather and said her mother had raised similar false allegations in the past too, the officer added.

The child was later taken for medical examination at AIIMS, where doctors found no history or signs of sexual assault in the medico-legal case report.

Following the findings, the CWC at Kalkaji declined custody of the child to the complainant and sent the minor to protective custody.

On April 14, police initiated proceedings under section 217 (false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman for allegedly lodging a false complaint to mislead legal authorities. Further proceedings are underway, police said. PTI BM ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)