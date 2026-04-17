Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFalse POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI): A woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, with police saying the allegation arose during an ongoing property dispute in the family, an official said on Thursda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI): A woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, with police saying the allegation arose during an ongoing property dispute in the family, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the matter came to light on April 11 when Govindpuri police station received three PCR calls regarding a dispute at a house in Tughlakabad Extension.

"The calls, made by a woman, her brother and their father, alleged house-breaking and theft. However, an inquiry found the issue to be a civil property dispute," the officer said.

The following day, the woman approached police alleging that her father had molested her minor daughter.

Police said she initially delayed giving a statement and later submitted a written complaint but refused to produce the child at the police station.

"A police team, including a woman investigating officer, subsequently visited the residence and examined the child," the officer said.

During interaction before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the minor categorically denied any inappropriate conduct by her grandfather and said her mother had raised similar false allegations in the past too, the officer added.

The child was later taken for medical examination at AIIMS, where doctors found no history or signs of sexual assault in the medico-legal case report.

Following the findings, the CWC at Kalkaji declined custody of the child to the complainant and sent the minor to protective custody.

On April 14, police initiated proceedings under section 217 (false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman for allegedly lodging a false complaint to mislead legal authorities. Further proceedings are underway, police said. PTI BM ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts

Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 17 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked
False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked
India
Toddler, 2-month-old sister killed in Lucknow slum fire
Toddler, 2-month-old sister killed in Lucknow slum fire
India
Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra
Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra
India
Burning copy of delimitation bill by Stalin orchestrated with an eye on TN polls: BJP's Reddy
Burning copy of delimitation bill by Stalin orchestrated with an eye on TN polls: BJP's Reddy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget