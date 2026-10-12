Fake Medical College Found Operating From Field In UP, SC Directs UGC To Issue Advisory

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over a fake medical college allegedly operating out of two or three rooms in the middle of a field in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. The court appreciated the police action against the institute and directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other government bodies associated with higher education to issue advisories to students and parents about fraudulent educational institutions.

The advisories should urge students and parents to verify an institution's recognition and authenticity before seeking admission, the court said.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N. V. Anjaria said students must thoroughly verify the recognition of any educational institution before enrolling. The court also asked the Centre to monitor whether all regulatory authorities were issuing periodic warnings to students. It directed the UGC to formulate concrete guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

Fake College Was Running Multiple Medical, Paramedical Courses

The case concerns Mahmudpur Nagariya village in Etah district, where a medical college was allegedly operating from a dilapidated building comprising two or three rooms in the middle of a field.

The college's chairman, Bhagwan Das Singh Baghel, was a tea seller with limited formal education. During questioning, he reportedly told the police that the institution belonged to Satendra Kumar and that his role was limited to signing documents related to the institute.

The institution was allegedly offering courses such as Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

It was also reportedly running medical and paramedical courses, including Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), without the required recognition and infrastructure.

The matter came to light after a newspaper published a report about the alleged fake institution, following which the police launched swift action.

Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the bench that police action was underway against the prime accused, Satendra Kumar, and three other individuals. He also told the court that an independent investigation into the incident had been ordered.

Supreme Court Examining Irregularities

The fake medical college issue came up during proceedings in a case initiated by the Supreme Court while hearing a petition filed by a student of Amity University in Noida.

During the hearing, the court took suo motu cognisance of alleged irregularities in the functioning of private and deemed universities. It sought information from the Centre and state governments regarding the establishment and functioning of private universities, as well as the facilities and benefits extended to them.

Details of the police action against the allegedly fake medical college in Etah were presented before the court during the proceedings.