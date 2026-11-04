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English NewsNewsIndiaFake Bail Orders Found On Rajasthan High Court Website In NDPS Case, Inquiry Ordered

Fake Bail Orders Found On Rajasthan High Court Website In NDPS Case, Inquiry Ordered

Rajasthan High Court probes suspected fake bail orders uploaded online in an NDPS case after discrepancies in registration numbers raised concerns.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan High Court probes purported fake bail orders for accused.
  • Purported bail orders for an NDPS accused surfaced online.
  • Discrepancies in orders raised concerns; lawyer stopped representation.
  • Court investigates website security, potential fraudulent release of accused.

The Rajasthan High Court administration has initiated an inquiry after two purported bail orders in an NDPS case appeared on its official website, raising questions about their authenticity. The orders allegedly granted regular bail to an accused arrested in connection with the seizure of over 8 kg of opium in Sri Ganganagar district.

A senior court official confirmed that the administration had sought a report from the judicial branch after discrepancies were noticed in the registration numbers and other details of the documents.

The orders, dated October 15 and October 26, 2026, relate to Kalvindra Singh Panesar, a 53-year-old resident of Punjab. He was arrested in a case registered at Rajiyasar police station under Sections 8/18, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per reports.

What Did The Purported Bail Order Say?

The October 26 order, bearing the name of Justice Chandra Shekhar Sharma, stated that Panesar's regular bail application had been allowed and his interim bail converted into regular bail.

The document cited his medical condition, including prostatic hyperplasia and significantly elevated liver fat. It also referred to alleged irregularities in the seizure and sampling procedures, delays in forensic examination and inconsistencies in the seizure timeline based on call detail records.

However, questions over the document's registration details prompted concerns about whether it was a genuine judicial order.

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Lawyer Says He Had Decided Not To Pursue Bail Plea

Advocate Kailash Khilery, who represented Panesar during interim bail proceedings on May 6, said he had subsequently filed a regular bail application to be argued after the 30-day interim bail period.

However, Panesar did not surrender after the interim relief expired. Khilery said he consequently decided not to press the regular bail application.

“This upset his son Manpreet Singh, who had come from Canada. He subsequently took the case file from me after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC),” Khilery said.

The lawyer added that Panesar had remained absconding since the expiry of his interim bail. He learnt about the purported regular bail order only after another lawyer from Suratgarh contacted him.

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Registration Number Discrepancies Raise Questions

Khilery said he approached the court staff attached to Justice Sharma's single bench on Tuesday to verify the document. He pointed out that the judge was sitting in a division bench that day and no corresponding single-bench cause list was available.

A court staff member familiar with the matter said criminal bail application registration numbers had reached only 15,047 in 2026 by Tuesday evening. However, the purported October 26 order carried registration number 15,786.

Another purported order, dated October 15, carried registration number 18,756. It stated that Panesar's regular bail application had been disposed of as 'not pressed' after his counsel declined to pursue it.

Sources said three separate orders concerning Panesar had appeared on the website on different dates. The administration is examining all of them.

Suspected Release From Jail, Website Security Under Scanner

There are suspicions that Panesar may have been released from Suratgarh jail using an allegedly fraudulent order and could have left the country. However, neither his release nor his departure from India has been officially confirmed.

The inquiry is examining how the purported orders were uploaded to the High Court website and whether its security was compromised or technical issues contributed to the incident.

Following the Chief Justice's directive, the administration is considering whether a police case should be registered and further legal or administrative action initiated. The findings of the inquiry are expected to establish how the documents appeared on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Rajasthan High Court investigating?

The Rajasthan High Court is inquiring into two alleged bail orders that appeared on its official website. These orders, in an NDPS case, raised authenticity concerns due to registration number discrepancies.

Who is the accused involved in these purported bail orders?

The purported bail orders relate to Kalvindra Singh Panesar, who was arrested in an NDPS case involving over 8 kg of opium. He was previously granted interim bail.

Why did the accused's lawyer not pursue the regular bail application?

His lawyer, Kailash Khilery, decided not to press the application because Panesar did not surrender after his interim bail expired. Panesar's son then took the case file from the lawyer.

What specific issues raised doubts about the orders' authenticity?

Discrepancies in the registration numbers were a major concern. The numbers on the alleged orders were much higher than the actual criminal bail application numbers processed for that year.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan High Court Fake Bail Orders Rajasthan High Court News
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