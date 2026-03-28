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HomeNewsIndiaFact Check: MEA Denies Elon Musk Was On PM Modi-Trump Call Amid NYT Report

Fact Check: MEA Denies Elon Musk Was On PM Modi-Trump Call Amid NYT Report

The clarification came after The New York Times reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had joined the phone call between Modi and Trump earlier this week.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that the March 24 telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was exclusively between the two leaders, dismissing reports that billionaire Elon Musk was part of the call.

“We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only,” an MEA spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

NYT Claims Musk Was Part Of Call

The clarification came after The New York Times reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had joined the phone call between Modi and Trump earlier this week.

According to the report, Musk’s involvement would mark an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. It also noted that it remains unclear why Musk participated or whether he actively spoke.

Focus On West Asia Situation

The MEA reiterated that the call provided an opportunity for an exchange of views on the evolving situation in West Asia.

“As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” the spokesperson said.

Modi Highlights Strait Of Hormuz Concerns

Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that the discussion with President Trump focused on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," Modi said in a post.

Trump Praises India-US Ties

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India shared a message from President Trump praising bilateral ties.

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most,” the message said.

The remarks came amid the ongoing Middle East conflict following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stance on the West Asia situation?

India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace at the earliest in West Asia.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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Fact Check Donald Trump PM Modi NYT Donald Trump. MEA Denies Elon Musk Was On Call
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