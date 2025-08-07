Industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani delivered an inspiring address at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Thursday, urging students to embrace ambition, take bold risks, and help steer India towards becoming a $25-trillion economy by 2050.

Adani offered a blend of personal insights and visionary goals, positioning India’s youth as the architects of a new world order. “Don’t wait for the world to be ready. Build before it’s ready,” he told a packed auditorium of future managers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

"I have always believed that anything worthwhile achieving will test you. It will strip away your safety nets, challenge your assumptions, and ask you to bet on yourself when no one else will. But then, I have also learned that the most extraordinary lives are never built on easy choices. They are built with comfort being surrendered in the search for meaning," he said.

'India Is Rising – With Dignity'

Adani struck a patriotic chord as he painted a picture of India’s global positioning. “The world needs a new moral voice,” he said. “It needs a nation that doesn’t impose but uplifts. India has that moral authority.”

While many Western powers, he said, assert themselves through dominance and force, India does so through example, quietly and consistently. He praised the nation's democratic resilience, cultural depth, and economic ambition, adding, “The idea of India is fast becoming the ideal for the world.”

The Four Pillars Of Adani's Success

Sharing lessons from his own entrepreneurial journey, Adani laid out four founding principles that guided him through years of building businesses across infrastructure, energy, and logistics:

Conviction over caution – “Great outcomes are not born from timid plans.”

Consequence over comfort – “If you only seek comfort, you’ll never take the leap.”

Creation over conformity – “Don’t follow the herd. Innovate. Redefine.”

Conscience over convenience – “Ethics matter more than shortcuts. Always.”

He recounted key milestones such as transforming the barren land of Mundra into India’s largest port and, more recently, building the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat—a project that spans over 72,000 acres.

A $25 Trillion Vision

Adani predicted that India’s economy would grow to $25 trillion by 2050, driven largely by the current and next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

“You are entering a country that’s not just growing but transforming,” he told students. “The next 25 years are not just about India’s demographic dividend—they are about a leadership dividend, a technology dividend, and a values dividend.”

He encouraged students to think big, act boldly, and stay grounded in values. “What you build today will define the global institutions of tomorrow,” he said.