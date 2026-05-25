Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dispute highlights legacy of colonial privilege and public land use.

For more than a century, the Delhi Gymkhana Club stood as a symbol of privilege in the heart of the national capital. Established during British rule and later frequented by India’s political, bureaucratic and military elite, the club is now at the centre of a legal and political battle after the Union government ordered it to vacate its sprawling 27.3-acre property in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence issued a notice to the club on May 22, directing it to hand over possession of the land by June 5, citing “defence infrastructure” and “national security” requirements. The club swiftly moved the Delhi High Court, where senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought urgent relief. The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 26.

The outcome of the hearing could determine whether the club gets temporary protection or whether the government proceeds with taking control of one of the most valuable pieces of land in the country.

A Colonial Institution Born In British India

The origins of the Delhi Gymkhana Club date back to 1913, shortly after King George V announced the transfer of British India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911.

As British administrators and military officers shifted to the newly planned imperial capital, the colonial establishment envisioned an exclusive recreational club where the ruling class could socialise, play polo and conduct informal political networking.

The Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club was formally established on July 3, 1913. In 1928, the government allotted it 27.3 acres of land in Lutyens’ Delhi at an annual rent of just Rs 1,000. The clubhouse building was later designed by noted architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed Connaught Place.

When India gained Independence in 1947, the word “Imperial” disappeared from the club’s name, but much else remained unchanged, including the land lease and the exclusivity associated with membership.

The Value Of The Land

The property’s location explains why the dispute has attracted such enormous attention.

The club sits adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, one of the most expensive and politically sensitive zones in India. Real estate experts estimate that land values in the area run into thousands of crores of rupees per acre.

Yet, despite occupying such premium land, the club reportedly continued paying only Rs 1,000 annually in lease rent for decades.

Critics argue that public land belonging to the citizens of India effectively remained under the control of a highly exclusive institution for more than 100 years.

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Allegations Of Elitism And Mismanagement

Over the years, the Delhi Gymkhana Club increasingly came under scrutiny over allegations of exclusivity, financial irregularities and administrative mismanagement.

Court records and tribunal observations noted that membership access remained severely restricted. Waiting periods reportedly stretched up to 37 years, while corporate membership fees ranged between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Investigations also revealed that thousands of applicants had allegedly paid non-refundable waiting list charges amounting to more than Rs 44 crore without receiving membership.

A “40-40-20” membership formula allegedly reserved seats largely for bureaucrats, military officers, and influential personalities, leaving little or no space for ordinary citizens.

The club’s list of prominent members over the decades included former Prime Ministers, senior politicians, judges, diplomats and top bureaucrats. Among those associated with the club were Rahul Gandhi, LK Advani, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sheila Dikshit, Maneka Gandhi, and writer Khushwant Singh.

Courts Called It 'Apartheid'

The legal troubles surrounding the club intensified in recent years.

In 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) criticised the club’s functioning, observing that it operated on public land while allegedly functioning like a private family network.

On February 15, 2021, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) delivered one of the strongest judicial observations in the matter, remarking that membership doors were “virtually open only to those whose veins carry blue blood”.

The tribunal went on to describe the system as “Apartheid”, stating that it violated the constitutional principles of social justice.

A final 149-page NCLT order in April 2022 confirmed instances of mismanagement, while the NCLAT upheld the government-appointed administration in October 2024.

The Bombay High Court and other judicial forums have also witnessed multiple cases linked to the club’s functioning over the years.

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Government’s Motive Under Scanner

While courts have criticised the club’s functioning, questions are also being raised about the Centre’s intentions.

After taking over the club’s administration in 2021, the government appointed administrators and committees reportedly linked to the ruling establishment. Critics now question why the government managed the club for nearly four years before suddenly invoking national security concerns.

The Centre has not publicly disclosed what exact “defence infrastructure” is planned for the land.

Officials have only stated that the property would vest with the President of India.

In its order, the Centre stated that the land had been leased to the 'Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd' for operating a social and sporting club, but the President of India has exercised her powers to terminate the lease.

It added that the entire land, including buildings, lawns, and structures will be taken over by the government on June 5.

"Exercising those powers, the President of India, acting through the Land and Development Office, has determined the lease and ordered immediate re-entry of the property," the notice said.

The Invisible Stakeholders: Employees

Amid the political and legal battle, more than 500 employees associated with the club remain caught in uncertainty.

Cooks, gardeners, security guards, and housekeeping staff depend on the institution for their livelihoods. Yet, their concerns have barely featured in public debate or legal arguments.

In 2022, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation reportedly revoked the club trust’s exempted EPF status, leading to fresh complications regarding employee provident fund liabilities.

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A Fight Over Public Land

At the centre of the controversy lies a larger question: who ultimately benefits from this land?

For decades, critics argue, the club symbolised the continuation of colonial-era privilege in independent India. Now, even as the government moves to reclaim the property, there remains no public clarity on what will replace it.

Will the land be used for public infrastructure, defence facilities, a public institution or another restricted establishment?

That question remains unanswered.

As the Delhi High Court prepares to hear the case tomorrow, the battle over Delhi Gymkhana Club has evolved far beyond a property dispute. It has become a debate over privilege, public ownership, political power, and the legacy of colonial institutions in modern India.