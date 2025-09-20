Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Exercise Strictest Vigilance': MEA Cautions Indian Citizens Over Fake Job Offers In Iran

'Exercise Strictest Vigilance': MEA Cautions Indian Citizens Over Fake Job Offers In Iran

MEA issued an advisory after several cases of fake employment offers to kidnap Indians were reported in Iran.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory after several cases of fake employment offers to kidnap Indians were reported in Iran.
 
MEA cautioned citizens not to fall into such traps and exercise "strictest vigilance."
 
"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third-countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," MEA said in a statement.
 
"In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers. In particular, it may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. Indian citizens are therefore advised not to fall prey to such offers," MEA further cautioned. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
 

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 07:30 AM (IST)
MEA Iran
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
India
J&K: Soldier Injured As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Army Says Operation Underway
J&K: Soldier Injured As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Army Says Operation Underway
Celebrities
Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points
Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points
Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
