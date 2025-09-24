Exclusive: Will Fadnavis Join Delhi Cabinet In 2029? Maharashtra CM Reveals What's Next For Him

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaExclusive: Will Fadnavis Join Delhi Cabinet In 2029? Maharashtra CM Reveals What's Next For Him

Exclusive interview with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: on Delhi role, Mumbai traffic, Shivaji posters, and political strategy, his candid answers reveal what’s next for him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently addressed speculation about a potential role in Delhi on ABP Live’s special show Inside Out. When asked whether he might take on a major responsibility in the BJP at the national level, Fadnavis kept his response grounded and decisive.

"The day I decide to work in Delhi, I will. The day I decide to stop working in politics altogether, I’ll go home," he said. "This is the BJP. That’s the answer."

Fadnavis also tackled questions about his close association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS. Asked about when he might expect his next “big promotion,” he replied, "There is no favorite or non-favorite for Prime Minister Modi. If we make a mistake, we get scolded—plain and simple."

On the Shiv Sena–NCP Split

The CM gave a candid assessment of the Shiv Sena–NCP split, stressing that the division was internally driven. "I haven’t broken any party. Circumstances broke it. The split happened because of their internal issues. Credit, or blame, goes to their own leaders," Fadnavis said. "We didn’t enter politics to sing hymns. When opportunities arose, we acted politically."

A Glimpse into Fadnavis’ Personal Side

Fadnavis also shared personal insights, describing himself as a balanced, disciplined individual with emotional depth. "I like long drives. I often go out at night without security, driving myself for two to three hours. It’s a passion," he revealed, highlighting his affinity for ordinary pleasures despite his high-profile role.

Addressing Mumbai’s Traffic Woes

Mumbai’s notorious traffic also came under the CM’s spotlight. Referring to comments by actors like Manoj Vajpayee and Bharat Jadhav, Fadnavis acknowledged the frustrations of commuters. "People traveling 15 km in two hours—is that fair?" he asked.

However, he argued that Mumbai’s infrastructure was improving steadily. "Since the metro project began, we are delivering one line at a time. By the 8th of this month, 40 km of metro from Cuffe Parade to Sheeps will serve 1.7 lakh people," he said.

Fadnavis outlined ambitious plans for the city:

  • Metro network expansion: Currently 350 km planned, including East-West connectivity tunnels.
  • Coastal Road & Elevated Expressways: To ease congestion in South Mumbai.
  • Ring Road from Bhayandar to Virar: A parallel route to the Western Expressway.
  • Airport Connectivity: Direct metro access within 1–1.5 years.

He emphasized that temporary traffic disruptions were necessary. "From 1999 to 2015, Mumbai had no infrastructure development. That lost us the IT boom," he noted. "Post-2014, we’ve accelerated work, and today experts praise Mumbai’s progress."

On Controversial Shivaji Posters

Fadnavis also addressed the uproar over posters depicting him paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some critics claimed he was seeking personal credit for caste-based reservations. Fadnavis refuted these claims:

"The poster is simple. I’m offering flowers at Shivaji Maharaj’s feet. Nothing else is written—no party name, no credit. The anger is misplaced," he said.

He highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s inclusive legacy: "Shivaji Maharaj united all communities of his time. Our policies aim to do the same—support Marathas, OBCs, and other backward communities without favoritism."

Fadnavis concluded firmly, "I didn’t take credit. I didn’t campaign. I just paid tribute. If that sparks anger, it’s not my problem."

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:07 PM (IST)
