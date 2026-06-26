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English NewsNewsIndiaExclusive | Where Did 200 Kg Silver Donated To Ram Temple Go? Leaked SIT Report Reveals

Exclusive | Where Did 200 Kg Silver Donated To Ram Temple Go? Leaked SIT Report Reveals

SIT found no evidence that 200 kg of donated Ram Temple silver bricks went missing, saying they were melted and secured as per records. The probe also flagged donation management lapses.

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SIT found no evidence of missing Ram Temple silver bricks.
  • Trust records confirm donated silver was melted and stored.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has reportedly found no evidence to support claims that silver bricks donated to the temple had gone missing.

The controversy stemmed from a statement by Raju Mandwani, president of the Vishwa Sindhi Seva Samaj, who had claimed in the media that eight silver bricks weighing 25 kg each (200 kg in total) were donated to the temple in 2021 but that no receipt for the donation was available. The claim subsequently went viral on social media, triggering allegations that the silver bricks had been stolen.

Where Is 200Kg Silver?

According to sources, the SIT, constituted on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, examined records provided by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and found that the social media claims were misleading.

The trust submitted documents showing that the silver bricks donated by Mandwani were officially sent to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) for melting, as per the trust's procedures.

Also read: Ram Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'

The records, bearing the signatures of officials from both the trust and SPMCIL, reportedly mention the consignment of the silver bricks. According to the documents, Page 1, Serial No. 96, records that the silver bricks kept in Boxes 10 to 17 were melted while remaining in the trust's custody.

Based on these records, the SIT reportedly concluded that the allegations of theft of the donated silver bricks were incorrect, and that the bricks had remained under the trust's custody before being melted in accordance with established procedures.

As per the records:

  • The first donations were received on July 21 and July 28, 2020, with 38 kg of silver recorded.
  • On July 29, 2020, an additional 25.576 kg of silver bricks was received and duly entered in the trust's records.

The SIT further found that the donated silver bricks were melted and securely stored in a bank locker, in accordance with the trust's procedures, contradicting allegations that they had gone missing or been misappropriated.

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CCTV Footage, Audit Reports Examined

According to the leaked findings, the SIT examined CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, 2026, and allegedly detected 70 instances of suspected theft or embezzlement during the period.

Sources claimed the probe uncovered substantial evidence supporting allegations of donation theft, prompting police action against the accused.

The SIT also reportedly reviewed the trust's internal audit reports for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, which flagged several procedural deficiencies.

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra Resign Amid Donation Theft Probe

Major Lapses Flagged

According to sources, the preliminary report highlighted multiple shortcomings in the management of donations, including:

  • Serious deficiencies in cash handling and management within the donation counting room.
  • Mismatch between the number of donation boxes (hundis) and official records.
  • Inadequate CCTV surveillance in key areas.
  • Poor maintenance of donation counting records.
  • Deficiencies in the classification and documentation of donated items.
  • Weak internal control mechanisms.
  • Lack of clearly defined supervisory accountability.
  • Security protocols that allegedly existed only on paper and were not effectively implemented.
  • Despite repeated audit observations, effective corrective measures were reportedly not taken, while the donation counting process remained largely unchecked.

Employee Allegedly Seen on CCTV

Sources further claimed that CCTV footage repeatedly showed Manish Kumar Yadav allegedly stealing donations. Despite this, no action was allegedly initiated at the time.

The report also reportedly states that Manish Kumar Yadav is related to Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, who allegedly helped him secure employment at the temple.

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the SIT's finding regarding the alleged missing silver bricks at the Ram Temple?

The SIT found no evidence of missing silver bricks. Records show they were sent for melting to SPMCIL as per trust procedures, remaining in custody and later stored in a bank locker.

Were other instances of donation theft or mismanagement found at the Ram Temple?

Yes, CCTV footage reportedly showed 70 instances of suspected theft or embezzlement. Internal audit reports also flagged significant procedural deficiencies in donation handling and management.

Has anyone been identified in connection with the alleged donation thefts?

CCTV footage reportedly showed Manish Kumar Yadav repeatedly stealing donations. He was allegedly employed through a relative, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya News Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Ram Mandir Trust Ram Temple Trust Ram Mandir Latest News Ayodhya Ram Temple Champat Rai Ram Temple Row Yogi Adityanath Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra SIT Investigation Anil Mishra Ram Temple News Yogi Adityanath Statement SIT Probe Donation Theft Case Ram Temple Donation Theft Ram Temple Donation Case Ram Temple Controversy Silver Bricks Claim Viral Silver Bricks Claim Ram Temple Latest News
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