The SIT found no evidence of missing silver bricks. Records show they were sent for melting to SPMCIL as per trust procedures, remaining in custody and later stored in a bank locker.
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Exclusive | Where Did 200 Kg Silver Donated To Ram Temple Go? Leaked SIT Report Reveals
SIT found no evidence that 200 kg of donated Ram Temple silver bricks went missing, saying they were melted and secured as per records. The probe also flagged donation management lapses.
- SIT found no evidence of missing Ram Temple silver bricks.
- Trust records confirm donated silver was melted and stored.
Before You Go
Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the SIT's finding regarding the alleged missing silver bricks at the Ram Temple?
Were other instances of donation theft or mismanagement found at the Ram Temple?
Yes, CCTV footage reportedly showed 70 instances of suspected theft or embezzlement. Internal audit reports also flagged significant procedural deficiencies in donation handling and management.
Has anyone been identified in connection with the alleged donation thefts?
CCTV footage reportedly showed Manish Kumar Yadav repeatedly stealing donations. He was allegedly employed through a relative, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu.
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