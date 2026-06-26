Exclusive | Where Did 200 Kg Silver Donated To Ram Temple Go?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has reportedly found no evidence to support claims that silver bricks donated to the temple had gone missing.

The controversy stemmed from a statement by Raju Mandwani, president of the Vishwa Sindhi Seva Samaj, who had claimed in the media that eight silver bricks weighing 25 kg each (200 kg in total) were donated to the temple in 2021 but that no receipt for the donation was available. The claim subsequently went viral on social media, triggering allegations that the silver bricks had been stolen.

Where Is 200Kg Silver?

According to sources, the SIT, constituted on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, examined records provided by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and found that the social media claims were misleading.

The trust submitted documents showing that the silver bricks donated by Mandwani were officially sent to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) for melting, as per the trust's procedures.

Also read: Ram Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'

The records, bearing the signatures of officials from both the trust and SPMCIL, reportedly mention the consignment of the silver bricks. According to the documents, Page 1, Serial No. 96, records that the silver bricks kept in Boxes 10 to 17 were melted while remaining in the trust's custody.

Based on these records, the SIT reportedly concluded that the allegations of theft of the donated silver bricks were incorrect, and that the bricks had remained under the trust's custody before being melted in accordance with established procedures.

As per the records:

The first donations were received on July 21 and July 28, 2020, with 38 kg of silver recorded.

On July 29, 2020, an additional 25.576 kg of silver bricks was received and duly entered in the trust's records.

The SIT further found that the donated silver bricks were melted and securely stored in a bank locker, in accordance with the trust's procedures, contradicting allegations that they had gone missing or been misappropriated.