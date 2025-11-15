Exclusive: Jan Suraaj Chief Reveals Two Key Reasons Behind Bihar Election Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Bihar Legislative Assembly election results were declared on Friday, November 14, delivering a dramatic verdict. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory, capturing 202 seats, while the Grand Alliance managed just 35. Prashant Kishore’s Jansuraj party, meanwhile, failed to win a single seat, raising questions about the reasons behind its electoral wipeout.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Jansuraj National President Uday Singh addressed the party’s disappointing performance. He did not shy away from alleging irregularities, claiming that the NDA had distributed money during the elections, which he believes played a key role in the outcome.

Jansuraj Points to Money and Fear Factor

Asked about the defeat, Uday Singh maintained a composed tone, insisting there was no cause for panic. “When our vote bank wisely shifted to the NDA, there is no need to worry about losing seats,” he said, adding that such swings have happened many times in history and will continue to happen.

Singh identified two primary reasons for the party’s poor showing. First, he criticised the financial influence wielded during the election, calling it “unfair.” Second, he pointed to the fear among voters of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, which he said pushed their traditional supporters toward the NDA.

Muslim Voter Support Falls Short

On the issue of Muslim voter support, Singh admitted that Jansuraj did not receive the backing it had anticipated. “This time, our Muslim brothers did not join us in the way we had hoped,” he said. “But we will continue to engage, and support will come sooner or later.”

On Opposition Leaders’ Wins

Singh also commented on the victories of prominent leaders like Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, dismissing their wins as irrelevant to Jansuraj’s mission. “If they win, they win. But our core issues remain unchanged,” he stated. He further questioned their integrity, asking, “What does their victory matter? Are they not complicit in crime or involved in corruption?”