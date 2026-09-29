Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur deems caste essential to politics.

She clarifies political representation necessitates considering various community groups.

Thakur affirmed her plan to rename her constituency Alinagar to Sitanagar.

Hospital construction precedes the planned renaming of Alinagar constituency.

Bihar BJP MLA Maithili Thakur has spoken about the role of caste in the state's politics, saying that while she once wished caste-based politics would disappear, she now feels that politics itself could end if caste were removed from the equation.

Thakur, who represents the Alinagar Assembly constituency, made the remarks while speaking to ABP News Executive Editor Megha Prasad.

The conversation focused on how she approaches political representation in a constituency where Muslims account for around 21 per cent of the population and Brahmins around 20 per cent, amid Bihar's long-standing caste-based political dynamics.

‘If Caste Goes, Politics Will End’

Recalling discussions she had a few years ago while travelling to and from Patna, Thakur said she and others would often talk about how enjoyable Bihar's politics would be if caste-based politics disappeared.

"Two or three years ago, when I used to travel to Patna, we would discuss politics and say that it would be great if caste politics disappeared from Bihar. Now I realise that if caste disappears, politics will disappear."

Thakur said caste cannot simply be removed from political considerations because political representation often requires taking different communities into account.

She cited the example of forming a team at the block level, saying she would have to ensure representation from different castes rather than selecting people solely on merit.

"If I have to form a block-level team, I cannot simply look at whether everyone is equal. I will have to ensure that there are people from different castes because I have to show that we stand with everyone."

She said selecting people solely on merit could also trigger questions about whether particular communities were being overlooked.

"If only those with merit are included in the team, people will say, 'This is happening to Dalits, this is happening to Rajputs, you are a Brahmin and you are doing this.' But there is no other option."

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Hospital First, Then Sitanagar

The conversation also turned to Thakur's election campaign promise to rename Alinagar as Sitanagar.

Asked whether her priority would be building a hospital or changing Alinagar's name to Sitanagar, Thakur said development itself formed the basis of her vision for Sitanagar.

She clarified that the plan was not to simply change the name without undertaking development work.

When the question was repeated in terms of priority, Thakur said the hospital would be built first, after which Alinagar would be renamed Sitanagar.