Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharma arrested; humiliation, dispute escalated into fatal shooting.

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to the murder of former Tech Mahindra senior vice-president Paramjit Dhankhar, who was shot dead following a parking dispute in Faridabad. The incident took place on November 6 in Sector 21C, where the 45-year-old was allegedly called out of his apartment by his neighbour before being shot multiple times.

The accused, identified as Monu Sharma, allegedly used a parking-related pretext to bring Dhankhar downstairs before opening fire. The footage also captures the exchange between the two men and the accused's remarks before he fled.

CCTV Captures Moments Before Shooting

The video shows Sharma calling Dhankhar out of his first-floor flat, apparently to discuss the parking dispute. The confrontation soon escalated, with the accused allegedly firing 15-16 rounds at the former IT executive.

The footage also captures Dhankhar reaching the building's main gate, where he appears to confront Sharma again during the final moments of the attack.

Before leaving the scene, Sharma is allegedly heard abusing Dhankhar and saying, “Happy Diwali.” The accused lived in the same residential building.

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Accused Arrested After Fleeing With Family

Faridabad Crime Branch personnel arrested Sharma on Saturday after he allegedly fled with his family following the shooting.

According to an India Today report, police said Sharma used his licensed pistol to fire 15-16 rounds, leaving Dhankhar with eight to nine bullet injuries. The post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed nine bullet wounds.

An investigating officer said the weapon was a licensed .45 ACP pistol fitted with an extended magazine. The accused allegedly fired at Dhankhar and his son during the confrontation.

Parking Dispute Escalated Into Personal Grudge

Police investigations have pointed to an earlier confrontation between the two families as a possible trigger for the murder.

According to investigators, Dhankhar and his friends allegedly abused Sharma, leaving him humiliated. The hostility reportedly intensified after Dhankhar's family lodged a police complaint against Sharma a few days before the incident.

A senior police officer said the confrontation involving Dhankhar and his friends after his return to India further aggravated the dispute.

Explaining the alleged motive, the officer said, “During interrogation, Sharma revealed that he could not bear the insult and decided to shoot Dhankar. The accused had nursed a grudge against the victim after being humiliated a day before the murder. He intentionally called him downstairs with the intention of killing him.”

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Who Was Paramjit Dhankhar?

Dhankhar, originally from Hisar, was based in Singapore and had returned to Faridabad on November 5 to attend his nephew's wedding scheduled for November 24.

He was a senior vice-president at Singapore-based FPT Software Company Ltd and had previously served as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations.

The 45-year-old collapsed on the road outside his residence in Sector 21C after the shooting. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter and parents.

Police said Sharma deliberately called Dhankhar downstairs under the pretext of resolving the parking issue, allegedly intending to carry out the attack.