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English NewsNewsIndiaEx-security guard sentenced to life for burning bank manager alive in Uttarakhand

Ex-security guard sentenced to life for burning bank manager alive in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh, Aug 25 (PTI): A court in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has sentenced a man, who worked as a security guard at a bank, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of burning the branch manager aliv.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:34 AM (IST)

Pithoragarh, Aug 25 (PTI): A court in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has sentenced a man, who worked as a security guard at a bank, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of burning the branch manager alive.

Public Prosecutor Pramod Pant stated on Tuesday that the Special Sessions Judge of Pithoragarh handed down the sentence on Monday, convicting Deepak Chhetri for the incident that occurred on May 6, 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

Pant said, "The court sentenced Chhetri to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for burning the branch manager alive. Additionally, he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 436 of the IPC." According to the public prosecutor, Chhetri poured petrol on Mohammad Avesh, the manager of the State Bank of India's Dharchula branch, and set him on fire following a dispute over an issue.

He stated that the severely burnt branch manager was initially taken to a local hospital. From there, he was referred to Delhi for better treatment, where he passed away on May 16, 2023.

Pant mentioned that to prove the crime, the prosecution presented the statements of 15 witnesses, CCTV footage, the petrol bottle, and burnt items recovered from the bank premises as evidence. PTI DPT NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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