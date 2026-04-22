Gehlot stated the government cannot provide timelines for pending projects, highlighting slow functioning and issues like pending payments in PHED which could lead to 'no payment, no work'.
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Former CM Ashok Gehlot Targets BJP, Questions Refinery Mishap And Women’s Reservation
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP over a refinery fire, project delays, unpaid dues, and welfare issues, also accusing it of misleading people on women’s reservation.
- Government fails to provide timelines for pending projects, facing payment issues.
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Why is Gehlot criticizing the government's handling of pending projects?
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