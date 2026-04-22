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HomeNewsIndiaFormer CM Ashok Gehlot Targets BJP, Questions Refinery Mishap And Women’s Reservation

Former CM Ashok Gehlot Targets BJP, Questions Refinery Mishap And Women’s Reservation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP over a refinery fire, project delays, unpaid dues, and welfare issues, also accusing it of misleading people on women’s reservation.

By : Mohd Moin, ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government fails to provide timelines for pending projects, facing payment issues.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a sharp attack on the state's BJP government on Tuesday, accusing it of ignoring public issues and focusing only on rhetoric. 

Commenting on the refinery fire incident in Balotra, Gehlot said that such an incident is not normal in a newly built refinery. He suggested that either there was negligence or pressure to complete the project quickly. He also raised concerns about possible lapses in safety standards and alleged that political pressure and haste may have contributed to the incident.

A massive fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Balotra district on Monday, twenty-four hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the facility.  

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Government Unable To Give Timeline On Pending Projects

Gehlot further blamed the government for being unable to provide timelines for completing pending projects. Raising the issue of around ₹4500 crore in pending payments in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), he warned that contractors are now saying “no payment, no work,” which could worsen the situation.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) is not being implemented properly, causing difficulties for pensioners and medical store owners. He accused the government of weakening schemes introduced by the previous administration. On farmers’ issues, he said that farmers are under pressure and demanded loan waivers similar to those implemented during the Congress government. He also termed the Chief Minister’s remarks on farmers as disrespectful.

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BJP Accused Of Spreading Confusion Among Public

On the women’s reservation, Gehlot accused the BJP of spreading confusion. He said the law was already passed in 2023 and the current issue is related to delimitation. He also criticized delays in rural local body and municipal elections, calling them unconstitutional and stressing that elections should be held on time.

Regarding the Adarsh Credit scam, Gehlot alleged collusion between the government and the accused, claiming that no action is being taken. He concluded by saying that the government must answer public concerns and cannot rely solely on politics.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Gehlot criticizing the government's handling of pending projects?

Gehlot stated the government cannot provide timelines for pending projects, highlighting slow functioning and issues like pending payments in PHED which could lead to 'no payment, no work'.

Published at : 22 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Politics BJP Ashok Gehlot Women's Reservation Refinery Fire
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