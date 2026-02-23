Ex-Railways Minister And Once Mamata's Most Trusted Aide Mukul Roy Passes Away At 73

Senior political leader and former Railways Minister Mukul Roy passed away early Monday at a hospital in Kolkata. He was 73 and had been battling prolonged health issues. According to sources, he breathed his last around 1:30 am.

Roy emerged as a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee and went on to hold key positions at the Centre. He served as Union Minister of State for Shipping in 2009 and later handled the Railways portfolio between 2011 and 2012. He was also associated with the Urban Development ministry during his tenure in the Union government.

Political Journey

Mukul Roy was once considered the second most influential leader in the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). A skilled organisational strategist, he played a significant role in the party’s landmark victory in the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections.

However, his relationship with the party soured in 2017, and he was expelled amid the Narada sting controversy, which allegedly showed politicians accepting money on camera.

Switch To BJP And Return

In November 2017, Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His stature within the party rose quickly, and in 2020 he was appointed BJP National Vice President. He was instrumental in shaping the party’s campaign strategy in West Bengal.

Citing health concerns, Roy stepped back from active electoral politics in 2021. Though he contested the 2021 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate, he later rejoined the Trinamool Congress after the results were declared. In recent years, he had largely remained away from frontline political activity due to his health.