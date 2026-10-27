India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaEx-DMK minister Anbil remanded to judicial custody till Nov 6

Ex-DMK minister Anbil remanded to judicial custody till Nov 6

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was on Monday produced before a court here following his arrest in a corruption case, and he was remanded to judicial custody till November .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 01:21 AM (IST)

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI): Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was on Monday produced before a court here following his arrest in a corruption case, and he was remanded to judicial custody till November 6.

Poyyamozhi, held in the graft case involving alleged collection of money from private school managements by promising government recognition and various statutory approvals, was produced before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act here at 10.10 pm after a medical check-up at a government hospital.

After hearing the arguments of defence lawyers, Wilson and Saravanan, and Public Prosecutor, John Sathyan, Judge L S Sathiyamurthy remanded Poyyamozhi to judicial custody till November 6.

In his argument, Saravanan strongly objected to police arresting Poyyamozhi from the office of senior advocate Wilson, and said such an incident had never happened before.

Wilson said procedures for arrest were not followed, and he contended that the arrest was made by police when he was discussing legal steps in his office with Poyyamozhi, following the rejection of the former minister's anticipatory bail plea by the Madras High Court.

They argued against the grant of remand and said sanction was not obtained from the competent authority, the Governor, for filing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sathyan submitted that police waited for about an hour outside the office of the counsel and only then did they arrest the former minister.

Citing the order of the Madras High Court dismissing the advance bail plea, the prosecutor said the "money trail" needs to be traced and about Rs 400 crore has changed hands, according to complaints.

The high court has also said in its order that custodial interrogation is warranted.

The prosecution sought judicial custody, stating that there are chances of destroying evidence and influencing witnesses.

After the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, police arrested him on Monday evening. PTI VGN VGN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 01:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 27 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UP CEO rejects voter deletion forms with 26 'Nand Lal' signatures; BLO booked
UP CEO rejects voter deletion forms with 26 'Nand Lal' signatures; BLO booked
India
5 people shot dead at Guwahati hotel in dispute between property owner, leaseholder: Police
5 people shot dead at Guwahati hotel in dispute between property owner, leaseholder: Police
India
AAP's Sanjay Singh flags bizarre voter entries, calls UP CEO 'BJP agent'
AAP's Sanjay Singh flags bizarre voter entries, calls UP CEO 'BJP agent'
India
Digital communication manager of Prashant Kishor's party goes missing from moving train
Digital communication manager of Prashant Kishor's party goes missing from moving train
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget