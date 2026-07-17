Ex-bureaucrat's son arrested for fraud worth lakhs by posing as govt official in Dehradun

Dehradun, July 16 (PTI): A retired bureaucrat's son was arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday on charges of defrauding people of lakhs of rupees by posing as an official, police said.

Police said R Yashovardhan (35) was arrested from Mussoorie Road following an investigation into various complaints filed with the police.

According to police, Anshul Upadhyay, a resident of Dakra area in Dehradun, lodged a complaint against Yashovardhan at the Rajpur police station on July 8. He alleged that the accused took Rs 15 lakh from him under the pretext of expediting the registration of a company in his late mother's name.

Separately, on July 15, Dr Anusha, a resident of Canal Road, lodged a complaint against Yashovardhan, alleging that he defrauded her of Rs 4.60 lakh by promising to secure her a job as a data science consultant with the Ministry of Defence.

Police said that acting on these complaints, cases were registered against Yashovardhan and investigations initiated; he was arrested after evidence was gathered.

According to police, to dupe people, Yashovardhan would pose as an IPS officer, a senior military officer, a RAW agent, a CRPF officer, or a senior official from other agencies.

Police recovered five fake identity cards from various agencies, eight fake visiting cards, 25 police and army logos, and three sets of army and paramilitary uniforms from Yashovardhan's possession.

During interrogation, the arrested accused allegedly revealed that he is the son of a retired senior officer and had dreamed of becoming an officer since childhood.

The accused also claimed that he had prepared for the UPSC examination for several years, but failed to succeed, they said. Subsequently, he began posing as a senior officer from the police and other agencies to intimidate people and engage in fraud and deception. Police said Yashovardhan admitted during interrogation that he had defrauded several people to date. PTI DPT PRK

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