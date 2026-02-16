Explorer
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Former Congress Assam chief Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party on Monday and blamed Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's high-handedness and favouritism for his decision.
Borah's resignation comes as a major setback for the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam later this year.
