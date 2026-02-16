Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism

Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

Former Congress Assam chief Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party on Monday and blamed Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's high-handedness and favouritism for his decision.

Borah's resignation comes as a major setback for the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam later this year. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
