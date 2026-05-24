Even ITBP has lost faith in UP govt, police: Akhilesh on medical negligence regarding jawan's mother

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said even the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has "lost faith" in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the state police force, in an apparent jibe over the meeting of ITBP officials with the Kanpur police commissioner.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav, said, "Seeing the injustice and excesses committed by the BJP government and its police force in Uttar Pradesh, even the ITBP has lost faith in them." Officials of the ITBP on Saturday met the Kanpur police commissioner on Saturday seeking action in a case of alleged medical negligence at a private hospital that resulted in the amputation of a hand of an ITBP jawan's mother.

The presence of armed personnel at the commissionerate sparked reports claiming that ITBP jawans had "surrounded" the police commissioner's office, but the police and ITBP denied the "rumours" and said a prior appointment had been taken for the meeting.

Reacting to these reports, the SP chief questioned the state government, claiming, "Delhi has evidently lost its trust in Lucknow which is likely why the ITBP made this cordon. What kind of double-engine government is this, who stand with guns drawn against each other?" Reacting to the development, Uttar Pradesh Congress in a post on X in Hindi said, "Soldier roams with mother's amputated hand while BJP's senseless administration slumbers on! "Is this truly the BJP government's vision of a 'crime-free' and 'instant justice' Uttar Pradesh, where a soldier is forced to surround the Police Commissionerate, guns drawn, alongside his fellow troops, just to get justice for his mother?" Congress claimed this incident has "completely exposed" the hollowness of the government's claims.

"Due to the negligence of Krishna Hospital, an elderly mother lost her hand. Her son spent his days making endless rounds of the Commissioner's office, carrying his mother's severed hand, but there was a cover-up by a corrupt and inept inquiry committee under the Chief Medical Officer (CMO)," the Congress' post read.

"When the nation's own soldiers are compelled to open a front against their own system to get justice, it serves as an unmistakable sign that the government has completely lost its authority," it added.

According to reports, ITBP jawan Vikas Singh has alleged that the police failed to take action on his repeated complaints against the hospital.

Singh, posted with the ITBP's 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur, accused doctors at Krishna Super Speciality Hospital of negligence in the treatment of his 56-year-old mother, Nirmala Devi.

He told police that his mother was admitted to the hospital on May 13 after suffering breathing complications. Subsequent medical negligence allegedly led to amputation of her hand.

Earlier, the ITBP jawan had taken the amputated hand to the office of the police commissioner on Monday.

Following Saturday's meeting, the Kanpur police commissioner directed formation of a joint investigation committee comprising police officials, ITBP medical officers and doctors nominated by the CMO in the case. PTI NAV ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)