Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi

EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi

The India–EU agreement will primarily focus on maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

After giving the green signal to a deal with France to manufacture Rafale fighter jets, India and the European Union (EU) are now set to sign a major Security and Defence Partnership Agreement. This agreement is being finalised at a time when Europe is on edge over the US President’s keen interest in Greenland.

The information was shared by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Addressing the European Parliament, Kallas said that India is also ready for the agreement. A former Prime Minister of Estonia, Kallas currently serves as Vice President of the European Commission. She informed the EU Parliament that she herself will travel to New Delhi to sign the agreement with India.

India-EU Agreement To Focus On Maritime Security

According to available information, the India–EU agreement will primarily focus on maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

At this year’s Republic Day parade, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests. They will be accompanied by a high-level EU delegation arriving in Delhi. A contingent of EU naval personnel will also be seen marching during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

In fact, tensions have been running high between the US and European nations, first over Ukraine and now over Greenland.

Trump's Stance On Greenland

US President Donald Trump has insisted on making Greenland a part of the United States at any cost. European countries are already unhappy with Trump over his perceived soft stance towards Russia in the Ukraine war. Now, concerns over potential moves to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory under NATO member Denmark, have left the EU deeply uneasy. In this backdrop, the defence and security agreement between the EU and India assumes significant importance.

From India’s side, however, not much information has been officially shared about the agreement. That said, in recent days India has indicated major defence deals with key European countries such as France and Germany.

Last week, India’s Ministry of Defence cleared a proposal for the Air Force involving 114 Rafale fighter jets in partnership with France. Under this deal, French aerospace company Dassault will manufacture 114 Rafale jets in India. Earlier, during a visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, important discussions were also held on jointly building submarines for the Indian Navy.

Related Video

Breaking News: Major police action in Patna NEET student death case, two SHOs suspended

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Chief Guest India EU Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
World
Severe Winter Storm Hits US, Emergency Declared In Multiple States; Nearly 13,000 Flights Cancelled
Severe Winter Storm Hits US, Emergency Declared In Multiple States; Nearly 13,000 Flights Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Major police action in Patna NEET student death case, two SHOs suspended
Breaking News: Chaos erupts outside Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s camp in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Row Deepens, Ramdev vs Avimukteshwaranand, Saints Split, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Navi Mumbai Chemical Factory Blaze, Firefighters Battle Massive Flames, No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget