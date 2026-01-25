EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi

After giving the green signal to a deal with France to manufacture Rafale fighter jets, India and the European Union (EU) are now set to sign a major Security and Defence Partnership Agreement. This agreement is being finalised at a time when Europe is on edge over the US President’s keen interest in Greenland.

The information was shared by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Addressing the European Parliament, Kallas said that India is also ready for the agreement. A former Prime Minister of Estonia, Kallas currently serves as Vice President of the European Commission. She informed the EU Parliament that she herself will travel to New Delhi to sign the agreement with India.

India-EU Agreement To Focus On Maritime Security

According to available information, the India–EU agreement will primarily focus on maritime security, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

At this year’s Republic Day parade, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests. They will be accompanied by a high-level EU delegation arriving in Delhi. A contingent of EU naval personnel will also be seen marching during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

In fact, tensions have been running high between the US and European nations, first over Ukraine and now over Greenland.

Trump's Stance On Greenland

US President Donald Trump has insisted on making Greenland a part of the United States at any cost. European countries are already unhappy with Trump over his perceived soft stance towards Russia in the Ukraine war. Now, concerns over potential moves to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory under NATO member Denmark, have left the EU deeply uneasy. In this backdrop, the defence and security agreement between the EU and India assumes significant importance.

From India’s side, however, not much information has been officially shared about the agreement. That said, in recent days India has indicated major defence deals with key European countries such as France and Germany.

Last week, India’s Ministry of Defence cleared a proposal for the Air Force involving 114 Rafale fighter jets in partnership with France. Under this deal, French aerospace company Dassault will manufacture 114 Rafale jets in India. Earlier, during a visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, important discussions were also held on jointly building submarines for the Indian Navy.