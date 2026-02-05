‘Needs Quick Visa’: Mahua Moitra Shares Another Epstein Link With Hardeep Singh Puri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday shared an update from the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files, posting a screenshot of an email exchange with Union Minister and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri. In the email, Epstein reportedly asked for a favor to secure a quick visa for her assistant to attend a wedding in India, to which Puri facilitated the process. Earlier, Moitra had claimed that Puri called her requesting the deletion of a previous tweet related to the Epstein documents. She also stated on social media, “I’ll take my chances, Sir. Your thug armies don’t scare me,” in response to pressures surrounding the released files.

The controversy has drawn further attention as a federal judge in New York City is set to hold a hearing to consider shutting down the government website hosting millions of Epstein-related documents, following improper disclosure of victims’ names.











What Is Epstein Files

The list of wealthy and influential individuals connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has grown following the US government’s release of millions of documents from its investigation into the financier. The latest tranche, released on January 30, includes three million pages, 180,000 images, 2,000 videos, and features household names such as Richard Branson, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk.

Inclusion In Documents Not Wrong

Authorities have clarified that inclusion in the documents does not imply wrongdoing. Many individuals named in the current or previous releases have publicly denied any connection to Epstein’s criminal activities. The release follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by former US President Donald Trump in November, which mandated the full disclosure of all documents related to Epstein. The deadline for the release had already passed, and the new tranche brings the total volume of material available to the public to unprecedented levels.