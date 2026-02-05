The Epstein Files contain millions of documents related to the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. They list wealthy and influential individuals connected to him.
‘Needs Quick Visa’: Mahua Moitra Shares Another Epstein Link With Hardeep Singh Puri
New Epstein files released with Branson, Gates, Musk among names; inclusion doesn’t imply wrongdoing. Earlier, Moitra had claimed that Puri called her requesting the deletion of a previous tweet.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday shared an update from the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files, posting a screenshot of an email exchange with Union Minister and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri. In the email, Epstein reportedly asked for a favor to secure a quick visa for her assistant to attend a wedding in India, to which Puri facilitated the process. Earlier, Moitra had claimed that Puri called her requesting the deletion of a previous tweet related to the Epstein documents. She also stated on social media, “I’ll take my chances, Sir. Your thug armies don’t scare me,” in response to pressures surrounding the released files.
The controversy has drawn further attention as a federal judge in New York City is set to hold a hearing to consider shutting down the government website hosting millions of Epstein-related documents, following improper disclosure of victims’ names.
What Is Epstein Files
The list of wealthy and influential individuals connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has grown following the US government’s release of millions of documents from its investigation into the financier. The latest tranche, released on January 30, includes three million pages, 180,000 images, 2,000 videos, and features household names such as Richard Branson, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk.
Inclusion In Documents Not Wrong
Authorities have clarified that inclusion in the documents does not imply wrongdoing. Many individuals named in the current or previous releases have publicly denied any connection to Epstein’s criminal activities. The release follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by former US President Donald Trump in November, which mandated the full disclosure of all documents related to Epstein. The deadline for the release had already passed, and the new tranche brings the total volume of material available to the public to unprecedented levels.
Related Video
Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the Epstein Files?
What was the latest update from the Epstein Files shared by Mahua Moitra?
Mahua Moitra shared an email exchange where Jeffrey Epstein reportedly asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for help securing a visa for her assistant.
Did Hardeep Singh Puri request Mahua Moitra to delete a tweet?
Yes, Mahua Moitra claimed that Hardeep Singh Puri called her requesting the deletion of a previous tweet about the Epstein documents.
Does being named in the Epstein Files mean someone did something wrong?
No, authorities have clarified that inclusion in the documents does not imply wrongdoing. Many named individuals deny any connection to Epstein's activities.