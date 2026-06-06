Environment Day: PM lauds people of UP, Assam for planting crores of saplings in a single day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended the people of Uttar Pradesh for planting 5 crore saplings in a single day on the occasion of World Environment Day and said that such initiatives will prove immensely helpful in realising a green future not just for the state but for the entire nation.

Modi also complimented the people of Assam, especially women, for planting 1.02 crore saplings on the day.

He said the remarkable success linked to the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign in Uttar Pradesh demonstrates that people are now fully committed to environmental conservation.

"Heartiest congratulations to all my family members from Uttar Pradesh for this splendid achievement that inspires every citizen of the country! I am fully confident that such initiatives will prove immensely helpful in realising a green future not just for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire nation," he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 5 crore saplings were planted under the inspirational guidance of the prime minister.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all citizens, schools, colleges, local organisations, and government institutions who contributed to the success of this grand campaign. Heartfelt felicitations to all the residents of the state for this historic achievement," the chief minister said.

"In line with the prime minister's vision, the new Uttar Pradesh will continue to work with full commitment towards becoming a 'Green Uttar Pradesh'," he said.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Assam, especially the state's "Nari Shakti" (women power), for taking the lead in the effort aimed at building a sustainable planet.

"Commendable feat," he said in response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's post on X.

"1.02 crore saplings in a single day. This is what collective resolve can achieve. Led by our #NariShakti and the will of the people of Assam, my heartfelt compliments to everyone who contributed to this remarkable effort. A greener Assam is taking shape," Sarma's post read. PTI ACB RUK RUK

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