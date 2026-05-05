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HomeNewsIndiaEnsure quality, timely completion of works: Rajasthan minister Suresh Rawat to officials

Ensure quality, timely completion of works: Rajasthan minister Suresh Rawat to officials

Udaipur, May 4 (PTI): Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat on Monday directed officials to ensure quality and timely completion of works while reviewing key water projects in the regio.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 May 2026 12:50 AM (IST)

Udaipur, May 4 (PTI): Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat on Monday directed officials to ensure quality and timely completion of works while reviewing key water projects in the region.

Chairing a divisional-level review meeting in Udaipur, the minister took stock of the progress of major water resource projects and discussed their current status, challenges and future action plans.

He said the state government is committed to providing drinking water to every household and irrigation facilities to every farm, and directed officials to avoid any negligence in executing works within stipulated timelines, a release said.

Rawat reviewed the detailed project report of the Jakham, Jaisamand, Badgaon and Matrikundiya project and asked officials to complete all preparatory work in advance so that implementation can begin promptly once approval is granted.

The minister also reviewed ongoing works under the third and fourth phases of the Dewas project and discussed issues related to forest clearances, directing officials to ensure proper coordination to avoid delays.

Progress of other projects, including Bagolia feeder and Kharif feeder works in Rajsamand district, as well as projects approved under budget announcements, was also assessed during the meeting.

Additional Chief Engineer Virendra Singh Sagar and other senior officials of the department were present at the meeting. PTI SDA SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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