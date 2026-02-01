Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Enough Proof To Destroy You': Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams Punjab Unit Chief Warring

'Enough Proof To Destroy You': Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams Punjab Unit Chief Warring

Navjot Kaur Sidhu quit the Congress on Saturday, slamming Punjab unit chief Raja Warring for being "incapable and corrupt".

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 08:19 AM (IST)

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday said that she has quit the party, and came down heavily on Punjab unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, calling him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

She alleged that he "damaged" the organisation and claimed that she has "enough proof to destroy you, but I am not interested". Kaur also accused Warring of "selling the party for petty gains" through an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

"RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with an understanding with AAP. You had a suspension letter ready for me, but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy working with (Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh) MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT? And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT," Kaur alleged in a post on X.

"I have enough proof to destroy you, but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress, where no promising leader is heard," she added.

In the post, Kaur also accused Warring of "planting people" in her seat with the intention that she would lose the polls.

After announcing her decision to quit Congress, Kaur, in another post on X, stated that she has not been approached by any other party so far.

"I am probably one of the very few who have not met any BJP or AAP or any other party leader for political reasons, and neither has anyone in any party approached me. I just want to serve the people of PUNJAB, which I can do by forming an NGO and just work for the evolution of my soul by understanding GURU GRANTH SAHIB JI's preachings and be in the company of living evolved saints so that I can learn a little about selfless service and Soul evolution," she said.

Last month, the Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership following a political controversy triggered by her remark about “Rs 500 crore for the chief minister’s chair.” Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief and ex-cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

 

 

Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
