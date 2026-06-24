Encounter is not justice, hang the accused: Father of murdered 11-year-old girl

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI): “Encounter is not justice, I want the accused to be hanged,” said a grief-stricken father of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered, as he watched her mortal remains being consigned to flames at a crematorium in south Delhi's Chattarpur here on Tuesday.

The father’s remarks came after the Delhi Police shot the accused cab driver in the leg during an alleged escape attempt while he was in custody.

Police said the accused, a native of Bihar, tried to flee during the investigation, prompting officers to open fire to prevent his escape. He was subsequently taken for medical treatment, and his condition was stated to be stable.

Recounting the horror of that morning, the victim's father told PTI that they were sleeping on the pavement when the cab driver, whom he called a "darinda" (beast), kidnapped his daughter.

"My daughter also shouted. I ran behind the cab and even hurled a stick at his car," he said, with his voice choking with emotion.

He said that he noticed the car and he called the police. "Gave the number of the car to the police. The officer who came was very helpful. He told me 'chinta mat karo hum hain apke sath' (don't worry, we are with you)," the father added.

He said he learned that the police had encountered the accused. "But I want strict and capital punishment for him," he told PTI, as his anguish became palpable.

The heart-wrenching scenes at the crematorium underscored the trauma of a family shattered by a crime.

The minor's body was brought to the crematorium amid heavy police deployment, with officers stationed in and around the premises to maintain law and order.

The child's family members were inconsolable. They repeatedly broke down and had to be supported by relatives as they struggled to come to terms with the loss. Several family members were seen lying on the ground, crying uncontrollably. Many relatives fainted during the cremation and were assisted by those present.

"We have lost everything. The accused must be given capital punishment," a man shouted.

The atmosphere at the crematorium was filled with cries of grief as mourners gathered around the bereaved family.

According to police, the girl was allegedly kidnapped from a pavement in Mehrauli where she was sleeping beside her family in the early hours of Monday. A cab driver allegedly abducted her, raped her and later strangled her before dumping the body and hiding her body under stones in a forested stretch along the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

The accused was arrested within six hours of the crime after more than 20 police teams tracked him through CCTV footage and technical surveillance. PTI BM KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)