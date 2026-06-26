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English NewsNewsIndiaEmergency, in hindsight, made us reflect on strength of democracy, says Shekhawat

Emergency, in hindsight, made us reflect on strength of democracy, says Shekhawat

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI): Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Emergency, in hindsight, offered an occasion to reflect on and truly appreciate the "strength and the price of democracy", freedom, and the Constitutio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 01:02 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI): Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Emergency, in hindsight, offered an occasion to reflect on and truly appreciate the "strength and the price of democracy", freedom, and the Constitution.

Addressing an event hosted by the Ministry of Culture to mark the anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, he said democracy is "not merely electoral politics", but also the freedom of expression and dissent, a free media, the dignity of citizens, and the supremacy of the Constitution.

The Emergency was imposed by the then Indira Gandhi government, from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

The Union minister of culture and tourism said that "democracy is in the DNA of India", and this event was an occasion to honour the unsung heroes of freedom.

He also observed that the occasion stands as a marker of the longevity and resilience of India's democracy, despite the challenges it has faced over the years.

The ministry commemorated 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' through a special programme organised by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), an autonomous organisation under it, at its campus here, the statement said.

The event was also attended by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, President, IGNCA, Ram Bahadur Rai, among others.

During the ceremony, veteran freedom fighters and living legends Sheshrao Laxmanrao Khot and Yeddula Suryanarayana Reddy, along with their family members, were honoured for their contributions to the nation, the ministry said. PTI KND KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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