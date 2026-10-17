Elon Musk conspiring against India; behind Delhi protests: BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh

Gonda (UP), Oct 16 (PTI): BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday accused US entrepreneur Elon Musk of backing the ongoing protests in Delhi as an anti-India conspiracy to advance his commercial interests.

The regional strongman, however, presented no concrete evidence to substantiate his claims.

During an interaction with reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, Singh was asked about the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga March' at Delhi's Connaught Place.

"Look, there is some businessman named Mayask (Musk). Have you heard of him? Right, Elon Musk. This protest is being carried out at his behest. It is a major conspiracy against our country. Now, our country is being compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"For the first time in this country, a march has been taken out to threaten the Supreme Court. This has never happened before. And these foreigners, who want to do business in our country on their own terms, are fuelling this protest," Singh said.

He alleged some foreign forces were uncomfortable with India's growing economic strength and were using organisations and protest movements to create instability in the country when their commercial interests were not met.

Claiming that the Delhi protest was being organised to exert pressure on the judiciary, Singh said the independence of judicial institutions and their dignity should be respected in a democracy.

Without naming anyone, the former Kaiserganj MP alleged that some people were attempting to tarnish India's image by comparing the country with Pakistan and Bangladesh. PTI COR KIS ARB

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