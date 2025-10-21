Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Get Married Soon, We’re Waiting': Old Delhi Sweet Shop Owner Tells 'Eligible Bachelor' Rahul Gandhi

'Get Married Soon, We’re Waiting': Old Delhi Sweet Shop Owner Tells 'Eligible Bachelor' Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi visited Old Delhi's Ghantewala sweet shop for Diwali, making sweets and reminiscing about his family's history with the shop.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi brought festive cheer to Old Delhi this Diwali with a visit to the historic Ghantewala sweet shop, where he was warmly greeted by owner Sushant Jain. The visit quickly turned lively when Jain jokingly referred to the Congress leader as “India’s most eligible bachelor” and quipped that the shop was eagerly awaiting his wedding sweets order.

'Most Eligible Bachelor' & Sweet Family Connection

Speaking to ANI, Jain said Gandhi had come to buy sweets for his family and friends. “He wanted to buy sweets for his home, friends, and relatives. I told him, ‘Sir, you’re most welcome — this is your own shop,’” Jain recounted.

Gandhi didn’t just make a purchase — he participated in the sweet-making himself. “He expressed a wish to make sweets with us. His father, the late Rajiv ji, loved imarti, so I asked him to try that. He also enjoys besan laddus, so he made both,” Jain said.

 

 

ALSO READ: 'Your Mom Did': White House Press Secretary Snaps At Journalist Over Trump-Putin Summit

During a festive Diwali visit, the Congress leader tried his hand at making sweets as the shop owner recalled decades of ties with the Gandhi family.

The shop owner fondly recalled serving sweets to several generations of the Gandhi family — from Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi — and added with a smile, “All of India calls him the most eligible bachelor. I told him, ‘Rahul ji, please get married soon — we’re waiting for that wedding sweets order!’”

A Festive Message Of Togetherness

Rahul Gandhi later shared a video of his visit on social media platform X, describing it as a heartwarming experience. “I tried my hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop remains the same even today — pure, traditional, and heart-touching,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with a Diwali message celebrating connection and community: “The true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the platter, but also in relationships and society. Tell us all, how are you celebrating your Diwali, and how are you making it special?”

Gandhi’s visit, blending nostalgia, humor, and tradition, struck a chord online, with the video drawing warm responses from supporters and citizens sharing their own festive greetings.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
RAHUL GANDHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Night Of Crackers On Diwali: Check AQI
Delhi Pollution Alarmingly High As Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' After Diwali: Check AQI
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Election 2025
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Bihar Election: JMM Pulls Out Of Race, Accuses RJD-Congress Of Political Conspiracy, ‘Betrayal Won’t Be Forgotten’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget