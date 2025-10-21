Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi brought festive cheer to Old Delhi this Diwali with a visit to the historic Ghantewala sweet shop, where he was warmly greeted by owner Sushant Jain. The visit quickly turned lively when Jain jokingly referred to the Congress leader as “India’s most eligible bachelor” and quipped that the shop was eagerly awaiting his wedding sweets order.

'Most Eligible Bachelor ' & Sweet Family Connection

Speaking to ANI, Jain said Gandhi had come to buy sweets for his family and friends. “He wanted to buy sweets for his home, friends, and relatives. I told him, ‘Sir, you’re most welcome — this is your own shop,’” Jain recounted.

Gandhi didn’t just make a purchase — he participated in the sweet-making himself. “He expressed a wish to make sweets with us. His father, the late Rajiv ji, loved imarti, so I asked him to try that. He also enjoys besan laddus, so he made both,” Jain said.

पुरानी दिल्ली की मशहूर और ऐतिहासिक घंटेवाला मिठाइयों की दुकान पर इमरती और बेसन के लड्डू बनाने में हाथ आज़माया।



सदियों पुरानी इस प्रतिष्ठित दुकान की मिठास आज भी वही है - ख़ालिस, पारंपरिक और दिल को छू लेने वाली।



दीपावली की असली मिठास सिर्फ़ थाली में नहीं, बल्कि रिश्तों और समाज… pic.twitter.com/bVWwa2aetJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2025

The shop owner fondly recalled serving sweets to several generations of the Gandhi family — from Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi — and added with a smile, “All of India calls him the most eligible bachelor. I told him, ‘Rahul ji, please get married soon — we’re waiting for that wedding sweets order!’”

A Festive Message Of Togetherness

Rahul Gandhi later shared a video of his visit on social media platform X, describing it as a heartwarming experience. “I tried my hand at making Imarti and Besan Laddus at the famous and historic Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi. The sweetness of this centuries-old prestigious shop remains the same even today — pure, traditional, and heart-touching,” he wrote.

He concluded his post with a Diwali message celebrating connection and community: “The true sweetness of Diwali lies not just in the platter, but also in relationships and society. Tell us all, how are you celebrating your Diwali, and how are you making it special?”

Gandhi’s visit, blending nostalgia, humor, and tradition, struck a chord online, with the video drawing warm responses from supporters and citizens sharing their own festive greetings.