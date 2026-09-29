Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TDP declared ₹58.25 crore; YSRCP contributions fell to ₹24.31 crore.

AAP received ₹12.10 crore, a 68% decrease from prior year.

BJD reported nil contributions above ₹20,000 for 2025-26.

Filings reflect contributions over ₹20,000, not total annual income.

Electoral Donations In 2025-26: Several regional political parties have disclosed their contributions for 2025-26 in filings submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reporting Rs 58.25 crore, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at Rs 24.31 crore and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Rs 12.10 crore. The filings provide details of contributions above Rs 20,000 received by the parties during the financial year. The figures are not a measure of their total annual income, which is reported separately through audited accounts. The ECI publishes annual contribution reports of recognised political parties.

AAP Declares Rs 12.10 Crore

The AAP reported Rs 12.10 crore in contributions for 2025-26, down 68% from Rs 38.10 crore in the previous financial year.

Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited each contributed Rs 5 crore, together accounting for about 83% of the AAP's disclosed contributions.

Trident was founded by former AAP Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta. The company's Rs 5-crore cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was associated with the AAP. He subsequently joined the BJP in April 2026.

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TDP Reports Rs 58.25 Crore

The TDP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, reported Rs 58.25 crore in contributions for 2025-26. The amount was lower than the Rs 83.03 crore declared by the party in the previous financial year. Prudent Electoral Trust was the TDP's biggest disclosed contributor, giving Rs 45 crore during 2025-26. The trust had contributed Rs 40 crore to the party in 2024-25.

Other contributions listed in the filing included Rs 5 crore from VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, while CNAPS Intellicad Pvt Ltd and Sreerayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd contributed Rs 1 crore each.

YSRCP Contribution Falls

The YSR Congress Party, which lost power in Andhra Pradesh to the TDP, reported Rs 24.31 crore in contributions for the financial year.

That marked a significant decline from the approximately Rs 140.04 crore disclosed by the party in 2024-25. Goodwood Sanctuary Private Limited was the largest disclosed contributor in the latest filing, with a contribution of Rs 10 crore. NA Divine Habitat Private Limited contributed Rs 5 crore.

The filings therefore show a substantial year-on-year reduction in disclosed contributions for both major Andhra Pradesh parties.

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BJD Reports No Contributions

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which lost power in Odisha in 2024 after more than two decades in government, reported no contributions above Rs 20,000 for 2025-26.

Its latest filing records the figure as nil, compared with Rs 60 crore disclosed by the party in 2024-25. The earlier contributions were received in April and May 2024, before the election results.

Other Regional Parties

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reported Rs 16.44 crore in contributions during 2025-26. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) disclosed about Rs 3.23 crore.

The filings show that contribution levels varied significantly among regional parties during the financial year. The TDP's Rs 58.25 crore was the highest among the parties covered in these disclosures, while the BJD reported no contributions above the statutory reporting threshold.

Political parties are required to disclose donors who contribute more than Rs 20,000 during a financial year.