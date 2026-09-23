A political controversy has erupted following revelations in a news report about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Meanwhile, sources in the Election Commission have claimed that all decisions, including those related to the SIR, were taken unanimously and with the approval of the Chief Election Commissioner and both Election Commissioners.

According to The Indian Express report, the two Election Commissioners had raised objections over several issues during the SIR process. The report said they recorded their objections 14 times over a period of 10 months.

However, the Election Commission has rejected the suggestion of internal disagreement over the SIR, with sources saying that decisions relating to the exercise were unanimous.

The Election Commission comprises the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners, who collectively take major decisions. The two Election Commissioners are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, while Gyanesh Kumar is the Chief Election Commissioner.

According to the Indian Express report, Sandhu and Joshi had objected to several decisions concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6 and access to electoral-roll databases. The report said some of their objections alleged that decisions had been taken without their knowledge or approval.

Congress Reacts Sharply

The revelations triggered a strong reaction from the Congress. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that his colleague and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi would address the media at 1 pm on behalf of the party and discuss the revelations published in a leading national newspaper.

The Congress said in a post on X that the objections alleged that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were not being informed about important decisions or consulted before they were taken.

According to the party, the 14 objections primarily concerned the SIR, changes to Form 6, registration of new voters, deletion and addition of names to electoral rolls, appeals against orders restoring names, the security of voter lists and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The Congress claimed that the objections raised questions about the functioning of the three-member Election Commission.

What Did Supriya Sule Say?

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule described the developments as "very shocking". "I am surprised. Look, Uddhav ji's party has also faced decisions of the Election Commission and so have we... Everyone has one vote. You have one vote, I have one vote. The Constitution has given us equality. It has given us the confidence that this country will move forward," Sule said.

According to the report, Sandhu and Joshi raised objections on issues including the registration of new voters, deletion and restoration of names from electoral rolls, appeals related to the SIR process and control and security of electoral-roll data.

One of the issues concerned changes to Form 6, which is used by new voters to apply for registration. The report said the revised form asked applicants whether their names, or those of their parents or grandparents, appeared in the electoral roll from the previous SIR.

The report also said the two commissioners had raised concerns about the centralisation of access to the electoral-roll database and the functioning of the Election Commission's IT systems.

The Election Commission's sources have disputed the suggestion that such objections resulted in decisions being taken without consensus, maintaining that the SIR and other decisions were taken unanimously.