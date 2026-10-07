'Ready To Meet Political Parties': EC Amid Opposition Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Amid protests by opposition leaders against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and their demand to meet the Election Commission, the poll panel has said it has no objection to meeting representatives of any political party.

The Election Commission said political party delegations have previously met the poll body through the prescribed procedure and can continue to do so by following the same process.

No Party Has Sought Appointment Yet

According to the Election Commission, no political party has so far requested an appointment for a meeting. Therefore, no meeting has been scheduled yet. The poll panel said it remains willing to meet representatives of any political party and discuss their concerns with them.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters for allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission during the Opposition's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 6.

According to Delhi Police officials, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them forcibly entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises.

Reacting to the FIR, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the action was aimed at Rahul Gandhi for raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"For almost two years now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly exposing, through factual evidence, the Vote Chori conspiracy hatched between the PM & the HM on one side and the CEC on the other," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Crores of genuine voters have lost their Constitutional right to vote through the atrocious process of SIR - Shahenshah Instigated Removal," he said.

Ramesh further said, "And when the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha adopts the method of satyagraha to highlight the injustices of SIR, the Delhi Police registers an FIR against him and other leaders."

"The diabolical duo is nervous, rattled and desperate. The writing on the wall is clear," he said. Speaking to PTI later, Ramesh said, "While Rahul Gandhi is fighting SIR, the diabolical duo is busy filing FIR."

260 Detained After Opposition Protest At Akashvani Bhawan

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among 260 people detained after an over eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan. The protest followed an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office, which was stopped by the police.

Opposition MPs were protesting against what they alleged were irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They also raised objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged "vote chori".