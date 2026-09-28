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English NewsNewsIndia‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India

‘Very Strong’ El Nino Likely Through Winter 2026-27, Climate Risks For India

El Nino is strengthening and is expected to become exceptionally strong through late 2026 and early 2027, according to a latest forecast.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • El Nino predicted to become
  • Forecast models predict
  • Positive Indian Ocean Dipole also expected from September 2026.
  • El Nino signals weaker Indian monsoons; IOD may offset.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The El Nino weather pattern is strengthening and is likely to become "very strong" in late 2026 and early 2027, the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) at Columbia University said, raising concerns over elevated climate risk for India.

In its latest ENSO forecast, published on September 21, the IRI said the Nino 3.4 index, a key gauge of Pacific Ocean temperatures, reached +3.0 degrees Celsius in mid-September.

All 22 models it surveyed, 13 dynamical and nine statistical, forecast "very strong" El Nino conditions through the 2026-27 winter.

The IRI put the probability of El Nino at 100 per cent through February 2027, falling to 61 per cent by mid-2027. It said the event could rank among the strongest on record.

The institute also expects the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) to become strongly positive from September through December 2026 before returning toward neutral conditions in early 2027. A positive IOD often occurs alongside El Nino, though the two can develop independently, the IRI said.

For India, El Nino is typically associated with weaker monsoon rainfall and can affect crop output, although the IOD can sometimes offset those effects.

Experts said the combination of El Nino and a positive IOD matters for India because El Nino's impact is not determined by Nino 3.4 alone. The IOD, monsoon circulation, regional sea-surface temperatures and winter weather patterns also play a role.

"The IRI forecast is a strong indication of elevated climate risk, but it does not by itself provide a precise rainfall or agricultural-output forecast for India," they said.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern when a large part of the Pacific Ocean becomes unusually warm. For India, it can sometimes mean less monsoon rains, a warmer and drier winter and greater stress on crops and water availability.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current outlook for the El Nino weather pattern?

The El Nino pattern is strengthening and is projected to become

How might a strong El Nino impact India?

For India, a strong El Nino typically leads to weaker monsoon rainfall and can affect crop output. It may also bring a warmer and drier winter, stressing crops and water availability.

What is the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and its relation to El Nino for India?

The IOD is expected to become strongly positive from September through December 2026. For India, a positive IOD can sometimes help offset the negative effects of El Nino.

What does the International Research Institute's (IRI) forecast mean for India's climate?

The IRI's forecast indicates an elevated climate risk for India. However, it does not provide a precise rainfall or agricultural-output forecast by itself.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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El Nino
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