El Nino Heat May Cause 15,800 Deaths In India By February, Climate Impact Lab Warns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom El Nino projects 15,800 deaths in India by February.

Global heat deaths could reach 451,000 by February.

Powerful El Nino causes record heat, affects Global South.

Governments need better implementation of heat action plans.

This year's powerful El Nino phenomenon, which is driving global heat to record levels and contributing to severe droughts, wildfires and water shortages, is likely to cause 15,800 deaths in India by the end of February, according to a research report released on Wednesday.

The warning, released by the University of Chicago-based Climate Impact Lab, said as many as 451,000 more deaths between June and February of next year could be attributed to El Nino, when compared to typical heat-related deaths in a year.

El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that occurs every two to seven years, toward the end of the year. It comes in various strengths — depending on the prevailing conditions.

El Nino patterns are considered strong if the surface temperature of the water off the west coast of South America is over 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. In July this year, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was already observing temperature increases ofgreater than 3 degrees Celsius in the eastern and central Pacific.

The Climate Impact Lab report said the powerful heat this year was most dangerous in places that are already hot and relatively poor. It projected that the Global South will see more heat-related deaths.

What could help prevent deaths?

Heat warnings, hydration outreach, cooling centers and a plan to cope with the heat are all ways governments can help protect people, the report said, adding that they should also expand hospital capacity and chalk out anticipatory financing.

Abhiyant Tiwari, a heat expert at NRDC India who was not involved in the study, said the report's projections should serve as a call to action rather than be another reason for alarm.

But while it's one thing to have well thought-out plans — as India does — implementing these plans remains a challenge, he said.

"The real measure of our preparedness is not how many heat warnings we issue, but how effectively we protect people and reduce preventable deaths," Tiwari said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)