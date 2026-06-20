Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hinted major political developments are upcoming.

Shinde questioned Uddhav's leadership, asserting Shiv Sena legacy.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a key parliamentary meeting.

Absent MPs seek separate group status over ideological differences.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday intensified his offensive against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting that the political troubles confronting the opposition camp are far from over. Speaking at the party’s foundation day gathering, Shinde used a popular film dialogue to indicate that larger developments could soon unfold within Maharashtra’s political landscape.

“Yeh to sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai” (This is just the trailer, the full movie is yet to come), Shinde told party workers, fueling speculation about fresh defections from the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks, as quoted by News 18.

The remarks come amid mounting buzz around an alleged political move dubbed “Operation Tiger,” under which several Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians are believed to be considering a switch in allegiance.

Shinde Launches Sharp Personal Attack on Uddhav

Without holding back, Shinde questioned Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and his ability to keep senior party leaders united. Referring to the exodus of leaders from the Uddhav camp over the past few years, Shinde suggested that the opposition leader should examine the reasons behind the growing dissatisfaction within his own ranks.

Escalating the rhetoric further, the Deputy Chief Minister described his former political mentor as “a wolf in tiger’s hide,” adding, “A wolf doesn’t become a tiger by covering itself with tiger’s hide.”

The comments mark one of Shinde’s most direct attacks on Uddhav since the dramatic 2022 rebellion that split the Shiv Sena and reshaped Maharashtra politics.

ALSO READ: 'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis

Foundation Day Rally Becomes Show Of Strength

Addressing supporters at the event, Shinde sought to reinforce his claim over the Shiv Sena legacy. He recalled that the party was established six decades ago with the objective of protecting “Marathi asmita” (Marathi pride) and promised to continue working for the welfare of Marathi-speaking communities.

The Deputy Chief Minister repeatedly invoked the party’s tiger symbol to project confidence and resilience. Defending his leadership against critics, he remarked that dogs bark in a group, a tiger hunts alone.

He also highlighted the loyalty of elected representatives aligned with him, stating that all my MPs and MLAs are treasured possessions.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Growing Internal Challenge

Shinde’s remarks come at a difficult time for Shiv Sena (UBT), which is confronting signs of internal unrest. A parliamentary party meeting held in Delhi on Thursday exposed divisions after six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs stayed away despite a formal whip.

Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waze attended the meeting and reiterated their support for Uddhav Thackeray.

The absent MPs have reportedly approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting recognition as a separate group in Parliament. In their communication, the dissidents expressed concern over a potential merger between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, while alleging that the party had strayed from its original ideological path.