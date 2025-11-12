Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ Theme To Shine At India International Trade Fair From Nov 14

The 14-day India International Trade Fair begins on November 14 at Bharat Mandapam, featuring exhibitors from 12 countries and showcasing India’s industrial and cultural strength.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Foreign exhibitors from 12 countries, including the UAE, China, Iran, South Korea, and Egypt, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF), which will begin at Bharat Mandapam here from November 14, according to an official statement.

The fair is a key platform for showcasing the strength of India's industry and the quality of its products.

The theme for the fair is 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'.

Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States, whereas Jharkhand will participate as the Focus State, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said.

Products which will be displayed include home electronics, communication, jute and coir, light engineering goods, kitchen equipment, healthcare and agro products, textile, footwear, and handicrafts, it added.

The fair will run from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm. The entry gates are 3 and 4 (Bhairon Road) and 6 and 10 on Mathura Road.

The Business days of IITF 2025 will run from November 14 to 18, and entry for General visitors will be from November 19 to 27.

There shall be no sale of entry tickets at Bharat Mandapam Gates, it said.

Entry tickets will be available at 55 DMRC metro stations and can also be purchased online through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Sarthi app.

It added that senior citizens having valid age proof and Divyangjan are entitled to free entry.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
India International Trade Fair Bharat Mandapam IITF 2025
